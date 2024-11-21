Vladimir Putin might fancy his chances on the battlefield, but he’ll have a job on his hands if he ever tries to order a pint in the Loaf and Cheese in Burton.

The Russian president has been barred from the pub on Waterloo Street as he continues to spearhead an invasion of Ukraine.

Sam Rice, who runs the no-nonsense boozer, says her customers are disgusted at Russia’s actions – so much so that they would “wreck” Putin if he ever tried to come in for a pint.

She said: “What he is doing is just wrong. It is all my customers are talking about at the moment.

“They said if he came in they would wreck him. It is absolutely wrong what he is doing.”

Rice’s sanctions are the latest to hit the president after the UK announced clampdowns against Russia’s military industrial complex, further restricting the supply of vital military equipment Putin desperately needs for his illegal war in Ukraine.

New targets include suppliers supporting Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and a GRU agent involved in the use of a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.

These sanctions will directly target the supply of goods to Russia’s military and constrain vital resources crucial to conducting Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

The announcement came ahead of the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, where Sir Keir Starmer discussed efforts to combat Russian malign activity across Europe and reaffirm the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Related: Railways set to come back into public ownership after nationalisation bill clears penultimate hurdle