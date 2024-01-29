Sir Keir Starmer – who famously doesn’t stand for anything – has featured in the latest series of the Alan Partridge podcast, From The Oasthouse.

The Labour leader is gearing up for an election battle with Rishi Sunak this year, but despite enjoying a healthy lead in the polls, many Brits still don’t know what he’s about.

When he campaigned to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, journalists often asked Starmer whether he was a Blairite or Corbynite.

His response was that he was neither and that his leadership was not going to be shaped by any “historical figures”.

Focus group reaction to Starmer:



'I don't know what he actually believes… Jeremy Corbyn was more grounded with his beliefs.'



'I'd rather someone that was here or there, not somewhere in between'



'I don't think he's a working class leader' pic.twitter.com/VekmMaTn2e — j (@jrc1921) January 28, 2024

But that has only fueled confusion around his political stance, which seems to change with the wind as the Labour man attempts to appeal to a fractious electorate.

The flip-flopping has become a topic for comedy character Alan Partridge to get his teeth into during the latest series of From the Oasthouse, a podcast which is downloadable from Audible.

Out on one of his daily strolls, Partridge says: “One thing Keir Starmer taught me was that if you’re not sure of your opinion on something…find out what everyone else thinks and just do that.

“The problem with nailing your colours to the mast is unless you’ve got a claw hammer, it’s bloody hard to get them out afterwards.

“I mean he’s not a principled politician but my goodness he’s clever.”

'One thing Keir Starmer taught me was that if you're not sure of your opinion on something…find out what everyone else thinks and just do that.' https://t.co/xDHVYgLcAo pic.twitter.com/ORWh7XvRVr — j (@jrc1921) January 28, 2024

