The happiest country in the world is willing to pay Brits £20,000 to move there.

The UK is alright, it does the job, but have you ever just wanted to start over in a new country, up a mountain, in one of the most idyllic landscapes on planet earth, and get paid to be there?

We’re not just talking about any country too, we’re talking about a country often mentioned as one of the happiest in the world, with the highest level of human development in the world and some of the highest wages in the world.

That’s right we’re talking about Switzerland, the jewel in the crown of central Europe, where there is a village tucked away into the Swiss alps that the government will pay you 20,000 CHF (£18,000) to move in there.

Incredibly, the Swiss government is offering adults under the age of 45 the 20,000 CHF sum as well as 10,000 CHF (around £9,000) per child to make the village of Albinen their home.

This means a family of four would be given 40,000 CHF (£36,000) for the privilege of living in one of the best places on earth.

However, the Swiss are very fond of the saying “nothing in life is free” and that is definitely the case here, with there of course being a few conditions to fulfil as reported by The Express.

Firstly, the person moving must buy a home worth over 200,000 CHF (about £180,000), which will most likely be a flat, as well as commit to living in the country for ten years and become a citizen of the nation.

To be honest though that just sounds more of a incentive – those red passports are pretty cool.

The village of Albinen has a population of just 243, so if you like the peace and quiet this is definitely the place for you.

It sits at an elevation of 1300m, not massively high by Swiss standards, but still 500m above its district capital Leuk, offering the best of mountain lifestyle without complete isolation.

Nestled on the side of the valley which houses a large percentage of the bilingual Swiss canton of Valais (no surprise where that name comes from), Albinen is a frontier hamlet on the infamous ‘Röstigraben’ which divides the French and German speaking populations.

Switzerland is known for its fantastic public transport, even to the most isolated places, and here is no different with regular buses linking Albinen to Leuk.

Of course the cost of living is higher in Switzerland, although wages tend to be higher too, notably for in demand skilled roles meaning, with good Wi-Fi, you could even keep your job and work from home if it permits.

So, there you have it, the chance to live in a winter wonderland in one of the safest, happiest and most developed nations on Earth, what’s not to like?

As the initiative is government ran, you’ll need to get in contact with them first.

