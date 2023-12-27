A GB News presenter appeared to see red during a broadcast over the festive period as he clashed with his guests before storming off the set.

Andrew Doyle was joined by comedians Lewis Schaffer and Paul Cox on his show and seemed to get into a tizz during a discussion about the Tories’ popularity, which has taken a nose dive of late.

Squaring up to the comedy duo, Doyle said. “This is a difficult job what I do, hosting the show, it’s actually quite hard…

“You always accuse me of censoring you and interrupting you, and it’s not what I am doing.

“I am trying to structure the show and keep it together but you waffle and you talk about nonsense and I have to rein you in. This is a difficult job!”

His guest interjected: “I’m not saying anyone can do this, but you can take a common man like Paul [Cox] and he could probably do a better job than you today.”

Doyle turned to Cox and asked him if he wanted to host the show, to which he replied: “Look, I’ll do whatever you want.”

Raising his voice, the host continued: “Have you been discussing this before the show? This is an actual mutiny now.

“You want me to stop hosting the show? Fine, okay, fine, we will have it your way.”

There was some confusion following the broadcast over whether or not it was scripted, but Schaffer and Cox were both quick to clarify to the affirmative.

Still, makes for some entertaining viewing:

