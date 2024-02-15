Carol Vorderman has revealed how she will celebrate if the Conservatives lose the next general election.

A new bombshell survey of 18,000 people conducted by Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus has projected that Rishi Sunak will be left with just 80 MPs if there was a vote tomorrow.

A whopping 17 cabinet ministers would be among the casualties, including Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan and Mel Stride.

Jacob Rees-Mogg would also lose his seat, as would Lee Anderson and Jonathan Gullis.

The poll puts Sir Keir Stamer on track for a Labour landslide with an unprecedented majority of 254 seats. This would be an even bigger victory than Tony Blair’s historic win in 1997.

Talking to Marina Purkiss and Jemma Forte on The Trawl podcast, Vorderman said she is going to “party like it’s 1999” if the poll results bear out.

Watch the clip in full below:

Life can feel bleak…



You’ve got to take the small pleasures where you can



This was one of them: pic.twitter.com/Z2KzRoDlL8 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 15, 2024

