Deputy PM Angela Rayner has warned a combination of economic hardship, immigration, and growing public isolation is increasing the risk of social unrest and renewed rioting this summer.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting yesterday, Rayner identified “economic insecurity, the rapid pace of de-industrialisation, immigration and the impacts on local communities and public services, technological change and the amount of time people are spending alone online” as key factors eroding social cohesion in Britain.

She noted that 17 of the 18 areas hit hardest by last summer’s riots were among the country’s most deprived.

Angela Rayner said: “While Britain was a successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith country, the government had to show it had a plan to address people’s concerns and provide opportunities for everyone to flourish.”

The government fears renewed violence as the anniversary approaches of last summer’s riots, which were sparked by the killing of three children in Southport.

It was also followed by widespread disorder amplified by far-right misinformation.

Ministers have been alarmed by protest activity recently near asylum hotels, including in Essex and Norfolk, according to the Guardian.

A No 10 spokesperson confirmed that immigration is one of several concerns “people have about whether government is acting on their behalf and in their interests,” the newspaper reports.

They added that “high levels of immigration over the last 10 years, including illegal immigration,” have been a contributing factor to the breakdown of trust in institutions, alongside the cost of living crisis.

On the rising digital divide, the spokesperson noted: “Adults now average four hours online per day, and that has changed the way people interact with one another.”

To address these growing challenges, the government has launched a £1.5 billion “Plan for Neighbourhoods” aimed at investing in 75 struggling communities over the next decade.

Officials denied the cabinet meeting was a direct response to Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, who recently claimed Britain is facing “nothing short of societal collapse”.