Andrew Tate probably didn’t get the response he was hoping for after he asked people on social media whether they would rather travel the world or join him under house arrest.

The controversial internet influencer was ordered to remain at home by a Romanian judge in August as prosecutors investigate new and serious allegations, including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons.

Tate made a furious statement to the press outside denouncing the case against him as a “stitch-up” and lies.

“This is a set-up. It is absolutely disgusting. Thirty of those girls say we have done nothing wrong. Two are the mothers of our children, two have never even been here to Romania” he said.

Asked repeatedly by the BBC about the allegations of sex with a 15-year-old girl and trafficking underage persons, he walked away and refused to reply.

He has been forced to remain at home ever since, but thanks to his account being reinstated on X by Elon Musk, he’s been allowed to put out posts such as this.

Would you rather:



An entire month travelling the world, all expenses paid. hotels, flights, restaurants etc.



Or



1 month on house arrest with the War Room soldiers. Sparring, training, fighting the Matrix. https://t.co/gOjAUq8KWL pic.twitter.com/ir6fYGbWb6 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 16, 2023

He asked those on social media whether they would rather spend an entire month travelling the world all expenses paid, or a month under house arrest with him “fighting the Matrix”.

Unfortunately for Tate, the response probably wasn’t the one he was hoping for.

Tarik Kadic posted: “I want an entire month traveling the world, all expenses paid. Hotels, flights, restaurants etc. Thank you so much bro!”

While another person responded that they’d take up his travel offer and then watch the war room on YouTube when they returned.

No brainer, right?

