Social media thinks it has caught Lee Anderson out over his new Union Jack blazer.

The Reform MP smiled for the camera last week at an event, trailblazing his new lush jacket, which appears to cost over an eyewatering £120.

The caption reads: “My new jacket. Beautiful.”

But X accounts have been quick to point fingers at an Amazon listing that shows a matching jacket was “Made in India”.

Lee Anderson’s followers were quick to come to his help, with one user writing: “Yes, but why is that? We’ve outsourced nearly all manufacturing to countries where either the labour is cheap or because of the climate lie.

“I was involved in the manufacturing of comms equipment in Wales, now all gone in China. We need it back as the USA is doing.”

Another account said: “You are aware India and the UK have always been allies.”

The Reform MP appeared on GB News wearing the suit, where he interviewed a parody Angela Rayner impersonator – who happened to be wearing a hard hat and a hi-vis jacket.

The description on a similar jacket, reads: “The Dobell Union Jack jacket is our take on a mod clothing classic. Inspired by iconic British bands such as The Who and The Jam, features include a slim notch lapel, fabric covered dome buttons and front jetted pockets with inserted pocket flap.

“Crafted in beautiful 100 per cent cotton fabric emblazoned with the traditional red, white and blue of the traditional Union Jack flag, each jacket has been lovingly crafted by hand to ensure the same careful thought and construction goes into each piece.

“Make a style statement for your next event and be the centre of attention in our Union Jack jacket.”

