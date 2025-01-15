We all love dumplings. I’m sitting here still salivating over the Juicy Pork dumplings from Royal China Club last night. And with the Year of the Snake nearly upon us, it is the perfect excuse to indulge all the more. One of my go-to places is Xi Home Dumplings Bay, a dumpling hotspot on Blossom Street, Spitalfields, who have released a very striking set of steamed buns to celebrate Chinese New Year on Wednesday 29th January.

Available in store or to purchase online throughout January, the cute set of four – decorated as intricate dragon faces – include custard egg yolk, sweet ube and taro, truffle chocolate and finally, custard matcha. Each bun is individually hand-crafted from scratch and meticulously decorated by XI Home’s expert chefs, creating a truly special offering.

The buns are priced at £12 each or £46 for the full set and are available to purchase online or even better, in my view, head to XI Home to celebrate with classic combos like spicy pork, pork with fennel, beef with spring onion and open mouth king prawn. Also, don’t miss the Jade lobster dumpling – a family recipe passed down generations. And then finish off with the special New Year dumplings.

As well as the eponymous dumplings, XI Home has array of buns, rolls, pancakes and rich soups including, the Pork Soup Bun (a dish where pork broth is sipped from a straw inside the bun, which is a bit similar to the aforementioned Juicy Pork dumplings). There is also a wider menu with Sliced Beef & Ox Organs in Chilli Sauce, Stir Fried Liver with Chives & Bean Sprouts, Xi Home signature Wonton Soup and the Dalian street food snack Starch Potato Cubes with Mixed Seafood. Best of all prices are pretty reasonable, with dishes costing from £6.50 to £18. Mine’s a plate of dumplings, and lots of them….

Xi Home Dumplings Bay E1, Opening Times:

Monday to Sunday 8:30am – 10pm

Address: Blossom Street, London, E1 6PL

http://www.wjxfoodculture.co.uk

@xihome.dumplingsbay