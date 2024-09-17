Brexit’s long-term impact on UK-EU trade continues to deepen, as bureaucratic hurdles between the two blocs stifle goods movement.

Recent data reveals that UK exports to the EU have slumped since the UK’s departure from the single market, with small and medium-sized businesses hardest hit.

New customs checks, compliance paperwork, and VAT complications are significantly slowing trade flows.

As businesses struggle with higher costs and logistical delays, critics argue that the government’s failure to address these barriers is exacerbating the decline in trade, threatening the UK’s economic recovery.

The issue isn’t just short-term disruption.

Experts are warning that these post-Brexit complications may lead to permanent shifts in supply chains as companies seek out more reliable trade partners.

While larger corporations may be able to absorb additional costs or shift operations, smaller firms face unsustainable pressures.

As the complexities mount, British businesses are sounding the alarm, with many calling for urgent government intervention to simplify trading regulations and safeguard long-term growth.

