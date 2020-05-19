Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 19 May 2020:
Winds will remain rather light with just scattered high cloud to start. Fine and sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Largely fine and dry for evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.
Leave a Reply