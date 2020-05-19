Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 19 May 2020:

Winds will remain rather light with just scattered high cloud to start. Fine and sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Largely fine and dry for evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.