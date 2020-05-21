Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 21 May 2020:

Another very warm day with light winds and plenty of hazy sunshine. Some isolated thundery showers may develop in western parts during the morning, locally heavy, before migrating eastwards later. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

