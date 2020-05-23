Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 23 May 2020:
A bright start. Occasional blustery showers spreading from the west with a chance of thunder. Showers become isolated and less heavy by late afternoon with sunny spells. Brisk, gusty winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
>10%
