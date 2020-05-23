Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 23 May 2020:

A bright start. Occasional blustery showers spreading from the west with a chance of thunder. Showers become isolated and less heavy by late afternoon with sunny spells. Brisk, gusty winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

