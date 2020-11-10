While Turkey is home to some of the top-rated doctors and surgeons across all medical fields, it’s hair transplant specialists are sought after by international patients.

Hair transplant procedures can offer an incredible final result that gives you a natural hair appearance. They’re an effective way to deal with hair thinning and hair loss, and they come with an abundance of benefits.

But why is it that medical teams specializing in hair restoration in Istanbul, Turkey are the ones so highly praised? Let’s take a look.

The Rising Popularity of Hair Transplants

Although hair loss is somewhat of a taboo in many parts of the world, it’s more common than it might appear.

It can be triggered by various genetic and environmental causes, medical conditions, diet, and overall lifestyle. Androgenic alopecia is one of the most common causes of hair loss, affecting males and females of all ages and ethnicities.

While changes in the diet and lifestyle could slow the progress of hair loss, there isn’t a cure that could reverse its effects.

Hair transplant surgery is the only viable solution. During the hair transplant operation, whether it’s the FUE method, DHI method, or anything in between, hair loss is treated by extracting hair follicles from the donor area and inserting them in the problematic recipient area.

Since it’s considered a cosmetic procedure in the United Kingdom, high-quality hair restoration surgery often costs several thousand pounds.

That’s why when it comes to hair transplant Turkey is the place to go. Patients there receive treatment of the highest quality at just a fraction of the cost. The price difference boils down to the differences in the cost of living in Turkey vs. the UK.

Turkey has a much lower cost of living, and therefore many services are significantly more affordable there than in the UK. Even with included transportation and accommodation costs, hair transplants in Turkey are about 70% cheaper.

What You Need to Know About Hair Transplants: Pre- and Post-Op

Before looking into hair transplant Istanbul, it’s a good idea to familiarise yourself with the entire process from start to finish.

You’ll first have a consultation with your surgeon, who will examine your scalp to determine the severity of your condition and find the most suitable approach. Make sure to tell your surgeon about any pre-existing conditions you have and the medications you’re taking.

The most popular procedure for hair transplant in Turkey is sapphire FUE.

Hair restorations during FUE hair transplant can last about six to eight hours, depending on the number of grafts you’ll need. During the hair transplant surgery, individual hair follicles will be extracted from the donor area (usually in the back of your head) and inserted into the recipient area with a small sapphire tool. With local anesthesia, the procedure is mostly painless.

After the surgery, your doctor will advise you on how you should care for your hair and what you should do to keep in good condition.

You’ll likely receive anti-inflammatory medication and pain relievers, so be sure to follow through with your doctor’s prescription.

You will likely experience some swelling in the forehead area and eye region after the surgery. As your doctor will tell you, this is completely normal and should go away within a few days.

Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair clinic in Turkey is among the top-rated ones, and you can expect to achieve great results with your transplanted hair. Dr. Vedat Tosun and Dr. Şirvan both have extensive experience in hair restoration procedures.

Dr. Vedat Tosun worked as a hair transplant coordinator at Alman Hospital, Apex Medical Center, and I.Ü. Florence Nightingale Hospital between 2008 and 2015 before he became a hair transplant specialist at Sapphire Hair Clinic in 2016.

Dr. Şirvan received medical training in Italy, France, and Germany, and has been working as a hair transplant professional since 2010. He’s a sought after professional both locally and internationally.

Scheduling a hair transplant surgery with either of the two doctors will ensure you get superior patient care and treatment.

Sapphire Hair Transplant – Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic Packages

After your consultation with Dr. Vedat Tosun or Dr. Şirvan, you will receive more information about the price of the entire procedure.

Hair transplant packages at Sapphire hair transplant clinics don’t just include the price of the procedure. The cost will include your transport from the airport to the hotel (which is in the vicinity of the clinic), your accommodation for the duration of the procedure, and transportation from the hotel back to the airport.

You will be advised to stay in Istanbul for at least two or three nights so that your doctor can perform a thorough examination of your scalp before the surgery and the day after.

Your hair transplant package will only include the costs of your stay if it’s required for the surgery. If you wish to stay in Istanbul longer and enjoy the city as a tourist, you will need to do so independently of the clinic.

Hair Transplant Procedures at Sapphire Clinic

While hair transplant surgery is most commonly performed on the head, that’s not always the case. Many patients experience hair thinning around their eyebrows, in their beard, and chest.

So at Sapphire Hair Clinic, you can receive eyebrow, eyelash, and beard and mustache hair transplants as well.

The procedure is very similar to traditional hair transplantation. Donor hair from the nape area is collected and transplanted to the problematic area.

For eyebrow and beard hair transplantation, the entire healing process is the same as for hair transplantation on your head. The transplanted hair will go through regression, and you’ll lose some hair in the first two weeks. The hair will start growing again within four to six months, and it will reach full maturity within a year. Eyelashes tend to grow slightly faster and should reach maturity within six to nine months.

The Bottom Line

Sapphire Hair Clinic is one of the most highly praised ones in Istanbul, and for a good reason. The experienced doctors and friendly staff offer superior patient care and provide highly successful results.

Contact the clinic if you have any questions about the procedure.