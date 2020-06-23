The story of how a small virus from China crippled the whole world is undoubtedly one for the history books. The coronavirus pandemic impacted just about every sector, leading to a large scale loss of jobs which left nobody feeling safe. No sector has been hit harder than the travel industry. It took a while for countries to react adequately to the virus, but when they did, the effect was devastating. Almost all countries around the world went into lockdown, meaning nobody was allowed in or out. A few exceptions were made for citizens returning home, but even they found themselves stranded abroad on occasion. While some considered these actions exaggerated, both domestic and international health organisations were in support of such extreme measures.

The airlines in particular suffered heavily. With global travel brought to a virtual standstill, the number of flights dropped dramatically, and with it their revenues. For instance, Virgin Atlantic recently announced that they would lay off over 3000 employees in a massive restructuring. They also revealed that they would shut down their operations at Gatwick airport. Ryanair likewise was forced to cut 3000 of its jobs, and British Airways announced that 28% of jobs would be lost. It seems only a little while ago that a large number of British airports had ambitious plans for expansion and improvements. Most were operating on almost full capacity. It will likely take years before the aviation sector bounces back to its former levels. Not just in the UK, but around the world

The world is slowly opening op

One benefit of the extreme measures taken globally is that the coronavirus seems to have been successfully contained in many countries. Fatalities are down, and the number of new cases are likewise consistently dropping. In France, for example, the number of new cases per day in early March was 80.000. Today, it’s barely 1000. This has prompted the scientific council to the government to state that France has the coronavirus “fully under control.”

Tourism is a major part of virtually every countries economy. Like the aviation industry, tourism was one of the sectors that took the hardest hits. It is therefore no surprise that countries are looking to reopen their borders as soon as it is scientifically justifiable to do so. While the UK Foreign Office advises against any but the most essential international travel, countries in Europe have already started to ease some of their coronavirus containment measures, such as border restrictions.

In the UK, strict quarantine measures remain in effect. Starting June 8, all new arrivals are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days. A hefty fine awaits those that fail to observe this policy. Contact and accommodation information must be provided in advance, and the authorities have already said that they will carry out random checks to make sure people are where they say they are. This has led a collection of hospitality and travel organisations to urge the government to ease up on their rules. They state that the rules are needlessly strict and will deter tourists and business travellers from coming over. It will likewise deter UK travellers from going abroad.

Their complaints are not without merit. Most European countries have announced that they will reopen their borders to European travellers by 15 June. Countries like Portugal or the Netherlands have no quarantine rules in place for new arrivals from European countries. Other countries, such as France, reserve the right to quarantine travellers from specific countries. In general, however, Europe is encouraging travel between its member states.

However, many of these countries operate on the basis of reciprocity, or in laymen terms, “I scratch your back, you scratch mine”. They are establishing travel “corridors”, where two or more countries agree to drop all border and quarantines measures between them. Several countries, such as Turkey and Spain, have already shown interest in establishing such an agreement with the UK.

International non-European travel

When, then, will international travel outside of Europe become possible again? This cannot be said for certain. Like Europe, countries in Asia and Africa are focusing first and foremost on localized travel. They want to stimulate domestic travel and inter-continental travel. However, international tourism remains one of the biggest sources of income to many of these countries. As such, it is likely that they will be among the first to open up their borders to international travel.

Once this happens, there will no doubt be a rush of bookings and flights headed in those directions. While these countries will likely advertise discounts and other ways to lure travellers, their visa requirements will not change. Thankfully, most countries in the world operate electronic visas which can be applied for online. These include the American ESTA visa waiver and the digital India visa, to name just two. It is of key importance that travellers not forget to get their visa paperwork in order before going abroad. It would be a shame if, after the borders finally open again, a minor thing such as forgetting to apply for a visa would spoil all the fun.