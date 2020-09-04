This video apparently shows a tourist in India being fined for not wearing a mask and shouting: ”Nobody has corona! I don’t give a f*ck!”

The woman is seen being given a spot fine for not wearing PPE in a public place in India’s Uttarakhand on September 3.

She appear angry and shouts at the officer: ”I don’t have corona – I have a f*cking mask! Nobody has corona!

The officer then says ”this is not your country” and she shouts in reply ”I don’t give a f*ck!”

Reports say she was asked to pay a fine of Rs 500 (£4.50). She apparently tried to bargain and agreed to pay Rs 200 (£1.50).

Watch Video Here (Caution explicit language)

Related – Watch – Piers Corbyn told ‘I don’t know where you get your rubbish fake news from’