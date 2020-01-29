Rail services on routes operated by Northern are to be brought under public control.

The Department for Transport will shortly announce that it is putting the Government-controlled Operator of Last Resort (OLR) in charge of running services.

The chaotic introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw hundreds of Northern trains a day cancelled.

Punctuality and reliability problems continue to blight the network.

German-based Arriva was due to run Northern until March 2025.

