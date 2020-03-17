A pilot spelled out a coronvirus inspired message with their flight path – STAY HOME.

The aircraft travelled 113 km to spell out the message in cursive writing over Weiner Neustadt, Austria, yesterday (16).

The diamond DA40 aircraft with registration number 0E VDS set off at 9:41am UTC, reaching heights of 3,125 ft.

This comes as 959 cases of COVD-19 are confirmed across Austria, with one death.

More than 8,490 tests have been carried out to date.

Yesterday the Austrian government banned gatherings of more than five people including those within homes.

From today (Tues) all restaurants and bars will be closed, and religious ceremonies including weddings and funerals will be suspended.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has asked all Austrians to isolate themselves, and should only leave their homes for essential work, essential purchases, or to help others.

On Friday the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Europe the ‘epicentre’ of the pandemic.