HS2 should continue to be built in full despite costs soaring to £88 billion, a review of the scheme has reportedly indicated.
A leaked early draft of the report seen by The Times stated that the high-speed railway could boost cities in the North and Midlands more than London due to better connections on intercity routes.
It also claimed there are no “shovel-ready” alternative schemes to raise capacity on the existing railway, and “large ticket price rises” will be needed to discourage peak-time travel unless it is built.
But the review, led by former HS2 Ltd chairman Douglas Oakervee, warned that the project’s latest cost estimate of £88 billion is expected to increase further.
Increased cost
HS2 was allocated £56 billion in 2015.
The review calculated that rising costs have slashed the estimated benefit to taxpayers for every £1 spent from £2.30 in 2017 to as little as £1.30 this year, The Times reported.
Mr Oakervee also found that the procurement strategy for Phase 1 has been a failure due to inflated prices.
The review was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in August.
General Election
It was due to be completed this autumn, but the deadline was delayed amid the General Election.
Once it has been finalised, the report will be delivered to the new government.
Phase 1 of HS2 is planned to run between London and Birmingham.
It was initially planned to launch in 2026, but a recent report by HS2 Ltd stated that this could be pushed back until 2031.
Current designs involve a second Y-shaped phase launching in two stages: Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe followed by phase 2b from Crewe to Manchester, and Birmingham to Leeds.
It appears that HS2 is going to be voted through to continue by the conservative government were in January 2009, the Brown Labour government established High Speed Two Limited (HS2) Ltd to undertake this great white elephant. So both main political parties have not a clue how to get the UK into a dynamic economy, as HS2 is only at its heart, a support network and not the basis of any wholly new industrial bases.
For we need to develop ‘new’ hi-tech global industries at the fundamental level to take the world by storm and the £85,000 million and counting HS2 will not do this and will actually be a burden on the taxpayer, as it is all borrowed money with interest.
Indeed other than unleash Britain’s potential as the conservative party says (and Labour of course who invented this white elephant in the first place will say the same, but where only God knows why the Conservatives have taken this spiralling debt burden project on, as it is not a decision that any UK business would have ever entertained (without support and guarantees), as there is not any real economic business case for it unless you want to spend probably in excess of £150 billion at the end with mo meaningful return). Overall it will be just another lead weight around the ankle of the UK economy, eventually needed subsidies and payouts.
What I can never understand from our politicians why do they get it so bad every time? For we should as I say, be building the infrastructure for our people’s innovative thoughts to be unleashed at the fundamental level to create the technological industries of the future) and that is not our universities or high-tech private research centres (for if it were down to these elite centres, we would be booming economically now like no other nation in the world, but clearly we are not and just basically a moribund, rolling along economy).
Therefore instead of building HS2 what we should be doing is building people incubators where according to Japanese research by the MITI in the 1980s and the Germans in the 1990s 75% of all creative though resides within people, not our universities and advanced corporate centres of research, who are according to the research very poor at the fundamental level of starting new technological industries.
Overall we have to ask, when will government and Whitehall ever learn is the big question (no matter which political colour they are), that the greatest strength resides within our people and not the elite system that has not to my knowledge created a single hi-tech industry from the grass roots that has spawned a global leader (and I don’t mean by acquisitions et al like most of our top 20 FTSE companies, but from fundamental thinking). Indeed carrying on with this elitist mentality will just not be good enough in the 21st century as China rises to be an economy at least twice as large if not more than that of the US economy and where that is the great threat that we will have to defend and basically fear for our future livelihoods. Wake up government.
But to make clear what politicians are not telling us due to ignorance or whatever, High-Speed rail has not in the main been good for those nations who have adopted this strategy. Therefore the following blog if you read it in depth, is what some of the influential individuals (those who used to develop and run HS rail around the world) have said about HS rail and where it is a highly negative assessment and not at all a good investment at all if truth be told. We had the creation of the NESTA by the Blair labour government who our body acted as external global advisers, but this was soon taken over by people who literally did not understand or know what the word innovation really meant and where due to this in part, has never created the basis of any new global technological industries for the billions invested by successive governments.
It is time therefore for government to think differently for a change and out of the box, for if not, the UK will ultimately suffer in this century at the hand of sheer ignorance and political complacency and where the problem is that people never look at the negative side of things, only the perceived good things, which are always found out to be the opposite to what they were supposed to be. That is why government projects in the end cost the taxpayer heavily and accumulated debt in perpetuity, left at the end for our future young to pay off as usually and which is always the case. Indeed HS2 will be the equivalent of the nation’s massive PFI debt all rolled into one upon completion and where both conservative and labour governments were to blame entirely for that. Déjà Vu I would say eventually.
HS2 – Another Fine “Mess” that our Politicians have got the British Taxpayer into – The truth about High-Speed Rail and what our Politicians are not telling the British People – – https://worldinnovationfoundation.blogspot.com/2019/06/hs2-another-fine-mess-that-our.html