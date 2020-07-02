Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has flouted a travel ban on UK travellers entering Greece by flying to his holiday home via Bulgaria.

Despite Foreign Office guidance saying Britons should only embark on ‘essential’ trips and in blatant disregard to a Greek ban on UK flights the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ star jetted off on holiday, telling reporters Brits pose “no danger” to Greece.

During his voyage he shared a snaps from the aeroplane and also uploaded a selfie where he was clad in a face mask at an airport.

“Essential business”

When he arrived at his Greek villa in Pelion, former politician Stanley told his Instagram followers his reason for jetting to the south-eastern part of Thessaly in northern Greece and insisted it was “essential business”.

He said: “I’m in Pelion on essential business trying to Covid-proof my property in view of the upcoming letting season.

“I need to set up distancing measures at the property because they’re taking it very seriously here.

“The Greeks are trying to stop bulk arrivals from the UK but they were quite happy to have me coming in.

“All they wanted to know where I was coming from and what I was doing. Then I had my temperature taken and was swabbed twice.

“We must get these air bridges set up as soon as possible. From what I’ve seen the arrival of the British will not be a danger to the Greeks because they’re so careful here.”

Flouting the rules

It’s not the first time that Stanley has shown disregard for restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In March he told This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he wouldn’t stay indoors.

His defiant vow came just hours after his prime minister son urged people to stay away from pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres, especially if they are aged over 70, pregnant or have a chronic health condition.

