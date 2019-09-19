D Maris Bay is probably Turkey’s most famous five-star hotel. It’s got a beach for every star. Three tennis courts. Motorised water scooters that pull you around crystalline seas like a panicked 007. A boutique luxury store on-site. Its own alpine funicular. And (almost) a restaurant for every day of the week (there’re six). Famous faces rock up every year – Lara Stone and Eden Dzeko visited recently (not together), and we reckon they’ll be back again next year. It’s just that kind of place.

Location 10/10

Located in a secluded cove on the Datça Peninsula, D Maris Bay is just under two hours from Dalaman Airport. Although moneyed guests can be flown in by private helicopter. Above all, its location – away from the madding crowds of Marmaris – is a big part of its allure. The waters surrounding the resort are where the Aegean meets the Mediterranean on the infamous Turquoise Coast. Guests, should they somehow tire of the liberating views and mega facilities, can drive to Marmaris in 40-minutes.

Rooms & interior 10/10

A botanical smell, created by perfumer, Laura Tonatto, is the first thing to seduce you on entering D Maris Bay. The second? The warm handshakes and ear-to-ear smiles of the staff. If you’re not head over heels by then, you will be after an ingenious architectural sleight of hand just off the lobby – a gigantic framed viewing window looking out over a sea so blue and shiny it makes you squint. Beyond the blue is a silhouette of jagged, volcanic mountains with little else.

High-ceilings, Italian marble, and designer furniture make up D Maris Bay’s contemporary décor. The colour palette is subtle and neutral (grey, browns, creams and greens) with pops of colour that you’ll find at a lot of well-furnished five-star resorts. Meanwhile, lavish walnut and teak tree furniture and cosy lighting make rooms hard to leave at night. All 196 rooms are free-flowing, American-sized and come with all the modern luxuries (gowns, slippers, mini-bar and 43 inch TVs). But there are a few added extras, like a bathtub big enough for two with views looking over the cove – each unique depending on the where you’re located. And fancy electric blinds that roll up at the touch of a button.

Services 9/10

Facilities are D Maris Bay’s bread and butter. The hotel has its own boat shuttle service transporting guests to and from five beaches, which range from family-friendly and club-feel to silent adults-only. For children, there’s a host of different activities, including football, volleyball and water sports (snorkelling, sailing, kayaking), which come at additional cost. The hotel also homes Mytha Spa where guests can get top-quality massages. They can also take part in the hotel’s Bodyism wellness programme or put themselves to task in the technology-laden fitness centre.

The staff here are helpful and efficient but not in your face so. I had a migraine during my stay and told the reception staff. Within five minutes one of them had taken me to the hotel’s doctor who provided me with pain relief free of charge. However, due to the sheer size of the hotel, and the number of guests, at times you do find yourself waiting longer than you would than at other, more boutique, five-star resorts. But not long enough for it to become an issue.

Food & Drink 8/10

You’ve got six restaurants to choose from at D Maris Bay. One of the standout places to eat, however, is the lively Greek restaurant, Manos. Diners here are encouraged to join in with the traditional Greek entertainers and allow you to smash a few plates at the end of the night too. The standout restaurant, however, is Zuma, which offers outdoor seating in an elegant, laidback environment overlooking the bay. For casual options head to Maris Kitchen – a classic beach bar selling burgers, pizzas and kebabs. Meanwhile, a short boat ride will take you to Laguerite – a more upbeat beach bar with cargo nets, cabanas and an Ibiza vibe. It also boasts regular DJs, liberating views and a worthy cocktail list

Insider tip: Head to for a glass of cava while watching the sunset.

Fact Box

Rates at D Maris Bay start at 570 EUR (£503) for a Deluxe Sea View Room, for more information or to book visit www.dmarisbay.com





