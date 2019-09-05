Police are hunting a man who was caught by a commuter trying to take upskirt pictures on the Tube.

Investigators are hoping to trace a man in connection with an upskirting incident on the London Underground.

A man was caught trying to snap pictures of a woman on a train and was confronted by another passenger.

credit;SWNS

After being rumbled, between Picadilly Circus and Baker Street on the Bakerloo Line, he jumped off at Regent’s Park.

The incident happaned at around 7.50pm on July 24.

British Transport Police officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could assist their investigation.