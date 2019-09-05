A train door was accidentally left open for more than 20 minutes as it sped up to 80mph (120km/h) for 16 miles, a report revealed today.

The incident was reported by a passenger on the London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria service, at around 7:20am on August 22nd.

The driver was notified that the non-track-side door was wide open at Hockley Station in Essex.

A spokesman from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has said, “We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.”

The safety digest will be available on their website within the next few weeks.