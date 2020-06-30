Spain’s Costa Del Sol has been hit with another coronavirus outbreak just a week after the first British tourists began arriving on its shores.

According to reports Casabermeja, a popular expat and holiday town half-hour drive north of Malaga, has been hit with a string of new positive tests.

More than 90 people have also tested positive for coronavirus at a Red Cross centre in Malaga, the scene of the province’s first new outbreak since the end of Spain’s state of emergency on June 21.

Five of the eight provinces of Andalucia, whose coastline includes the Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz, have also reported new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Travel restrictions lifted

It comes as thousands of hopeful holidaymakers have rushed to book trips abroad as foreign breaks were given the green light with quarantine measures set to be dropped for some destinations.

Air bridges, also known as travel corridors, will allow Britons to go on holiday to certain destinations without needing to quarantine for 14 days on their return to the UK.

Ministers are due to give more information on the first wave of air bridge deals this week, but it is likely to include France, Spain and Italy and come into force on July 6.

Pack your bags to stay safe

This weekend a Conservative MP advised Brits to pack their bags this summer if they want to stay safe.

Speaking on Channel 4 Huw Merriman pointed out that in 2019, 97 per cent of the destinations were to countries that have a lower reinfection rate than the UK.

He said: “So you could argue that it’s actually better for people to be outside the UK in these countries”.

Spain’s secretary of state for tourism insisted on Friday before the new outbreak in La Axarquia the country was “ready” to cope with any new cases.

Isabel Oliver said: “We’re looking forward to the return of our tourists to Spain, so they can enjoy the experiences they have in the past.

“Maybe they’ll experience them a bit differently but it will be totally pleasurable for them.”

