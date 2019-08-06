Florence, also know as Firenze in Italian, is the capital city of Tuscany in the central Italy. It is a beautiful city surrounded by hills, farms, orchards and vineyards. The present glory of Firenze has been autographed in the UNESCO World heritage list.

This city is the testimony of real passion towards their religion, art, power, and money. Some of the most famous people, related to culture and wealth of this place are, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Dante, Machiavelli, Galileo, and its most-renowned ruler’s generations of the Medici family.

Top Attractions

Archaeological Museum – It has a great collection of Etruscan and Egyptian artefacts.

– It has a great collection of Etruscan and Egyptian artefacts. Boboli Gardens and Pitti Palace – This palace has many different museums to check out. It also holds beautiful vintage paintings done by some of the Italy’s most popular painters. The Renaissance gardens are a must see place in Florence.

– This palace has many different museums to check out. It also holds beautiful vintage paintings done by some of the Italy’s most popular painters. The Renaissance gardens are a must see place in Florence. Church of San Lorenzo – It may be not astonishing from the outside, but it is one of the oldest religious structures in the city. It encompasses several art stuffs done by Bronzino and Donatello.

– It may be not astonishing from the outside, but it is one of the oldest religious structures in the city. It encompasses several art stuffs done by Bronzino and Donatello. The Ponte Vecchio – It is an old bridge, which was built in 1345. It was the first bridge across the River Arno. While rest of the bridges from medieval times were destroyed in the WWII, this is the only surviving one today. The view from Ponte Vecchio Bridge is mind blowing.

– It is an old bridge, which was built in 1345. It was the first bridge across the River Arno. While rest of the bridges from medieval times were destroyed in the WWII, this is the only surviving one today. The view from Ponte Vecchio Bridge is mind blowing. Campanile, Bell Tower – Inside this bell tower, you will find intricately detailed craved sculptures by renowned artists like Donatello and Andrea Pisano. If you climb Campanile, you will be rewarded with mesmerising views of the Cathedral and the surrounding areas of Florence.

Other than just the historical attractions, stunning scenery and unique culture, Italy draws travellers for its mouth watering food. With its rich cuisine, this beautiful city offers traditional and world famous must-eat foods. The traditional dishes are mostly passed down by generations, and are cherished for their authentic and deeply rooted Italian origins.

What better way can you explore Florence other than through its delicious food. By taking a food tour, you can enjoy the local savouring in the city, and try delicious treats like cantucci and gelato, which your little ones will simply love to eat.

You can also customize the food tour as per your requirements, and make it private for your family and friends, who are holidaying with you. You can expect a lot of fun, food and knowledge about the authentic food from your local tour guide. You get to discover the city one nibble at a time.

The best thing about these food tours is that you get to meet the locals and interact with them. You also get to choose your local host to see and experience the city through their eyes. There is nothing as wonderful as being among the locals and experiencing any place.

Foods You Must Try in Florence

Bistecca alla Fiorentina – It is one of the most famous dishes in Florence. It is a t-bone cut, fire grilled, seasoned with pepper, salt and lemon juice. This smoky flavour steak weighs around 1 to 4 kilos.

Lampredotto – It is a historical folk dish from the medieval times. This sandwich is made of thin sliced tripe, boiled in broth and served with seasonings or toppings. You can order it with herbal green or spicy sauce.

Some of the other must-try foods of Florence are Papardelle al Cinghiale, Gelato, Crostini, Pane Toscano, Schiacciata, Tagliere, Schiacciata Fiorentina and more. You can try all these and lots more to satisfy your taste buds by opting for a food tour with a local host.