by Caroline Howley

The five-star Sukhothai Bangkok provides heavenly accommodation for guests who demand the absolute best in hospitality. Situated in the Thai capital’s high-rise Sathorn district, the Sukhothai is an oasis of luxury – complete with gourmet dining, exceptional service, and highly indulgent rooms – amid the madness of the vast city.

As you motor up the leafy drive, lotus ponds to your right, you are greeted by two surprisingly understated structures – one the main building and the other the Club wing. Yet the minimalistic white exterior reveals little about the splendours that await within.

The luxury hotel is named after the once-glorious Siamese Kingdom of Sukhothai. Ancient Thai motifs, from stone carvings to delicate metallic detailing, run throughout the decor, coupled with sleek, intuitive design, for a timeless aesthetic.

Attention to detail is optimal at this seductive hotel the cloud-like duck down bedding and the Sukhothai’s signature tea blend, to the menu of therapies designed to revive weary travellers at the Spa Botanica. Within its walls are two multi-award-winning restaurants – the upscale Italian, La Scala, and the Thai, Celadon – as well as three other eateries, a delightful bakery, and the swanky Zuk Bar. Guests with access to the Club Wing can also enjoy the scrumptious treats served in the Club Lounge.

Location 4 / 5

The Sukhothai is located in Bangkok’s commercial Sathorn District. While this area – packed with high-rise hotels, towering offices, and embassies – lacks the colourful bustle traditionally associated with Bangkok, it is home to ritzy cocktail bars and gourmet restaurants where well-heeled expats and city workers go to let loose. From the hotel’s serene, leafy grounds, the district appears thrillingly Gotham-like. Swim in the shade of the surrounding sleek high-rises and watch them flicker to life as the sun goes down. This is exhilarating, modern Bangkok.

While the vast majority of Bangkok’s attractions are a taxi ride away, you can reach lizard-filled Lumpini Park on foot.

Rooms 5 / 5

The Sukhothai Bangkok offers a range of luxe rooms in its Main Wing, from Superior Rooms to Garden Suites, as well as a choice of exquisite Club Rooms and Suites in its Club Wing. We stayed in a spacious Club Suite, which seamlessly incorporates a bedroom, living room, dining room, walk-in wardrobe, and two bathrooms. The decor is timeless and beautifully understated, and the overwhelming quality is palpable.

Hefty teak panels and reflective black surfaces give the room a sleek, classic feel, while metallic detailing and traditional stone carvings provide a subtle nod to Thai aesthetics. The main bathroom is a dazzling sensation of bright lights and mirrors, with a marble shower and deep-soaking jacuzzi tub bound to revive even the weariest of travellers. 100% duck down pillows and duvet on 400-thread count cotton sheets provide the softest night’s slumber, and teak panels can be pulled over the floor-to-ceiling windows to create a complete blackout effect.

The attention to detail is giddying; the panel holding the 65” high-definition TV swivels in any direction so you can see the screen whether you’re relaxing on the plush grey couches or eating in the private dining room. Amenities include a Nespresso machine and premium Saro lotus tea, blended especially for The Sukhothai. Connect your device to the Harman Kardon audio system to listen to crystal-clear music throughout the suite.

Services 5 / 5

The staff at the Sukhothai often seem to know what you want before you know yourself. The Club Wing offers a personalised check-in service in your room or the Club Lounge, and beautifully-presented snacks such as Look Choup, a traditional Thai dessert, often appear in your room. Meanwhile, the sunbeds and cabanas positioned around the 25-metre, infinity-edged outdoor pool are equipped with buttons to summon drinks or the bill. The pool is surrounded by tropical vegetation, behind which Bangkok’s futuristic skyline looms, and fringed by two of the hotel’s restaurants. If you can tear yourself away, the nearby gym comes equipped with all you need for a strong cardio workout.

Within the serene walls of the exclusive Spa Botanica, expert therapists perform a variety of blissful treatments, including the Jetlag Tonic and the Flight Reviver massages, designed to combat the effects of long-haul travel. The sublime 90-minute Sukhothai Signature Massage is inspired by oriental principles, but uses skin-boosting oil for an extra dose of relaxation.

Food and drink 5 / 5

Recently reopened La Scala is a true culinary dream for those with a passion for Italian. This innovative, award-winning restaurant dishes up a seasonally-inspired tasting menu that explores a diversity of Italian flavours, from griddled Mediterranean octopus served in potato skins to a Sicilian pasta dish. Each dish is beautifully and creatively presented and paired with European wines. You can also order from the à la carte menu. Tantalising flavours drift from the open kitchen, dazzling contemporary decor hints at the Thai motifs running throughout the hotel, and an astounding number of wines are on display. This feels like a truly exceptional dining experience, and the unfailingly sumptuous dishes mean you’ll feel more than sated by the time you (sadly) leave.

A much-celebrated Bangkok institution, Thai restaurant Celadon sits by picturesque lotus ponds on the hotel grounds. Authentic regional cuisine with a high-end twist is the order of the day at this swanky establishment. Guests can choose from a 9-course tasting menu or an extensive à la carte selection.

In addition to the hotel’s star dining experiences, The Sukhothai is home to Restaurant Colonnade – which serves a legendary Sunday brunch – plus the indulgent Salon, the intimately lit Zuk Bar, and Thiman, an upscale bakery.

Insider tip

Club Wing rooms carry a heftier price tag, but it gives you access to the Sukhothai Club Lounge. Before dinner, they serve complimentary aperitifs with a canape buffet – think mini salted caramel eclairs, chocolate tortes, and a wide selection of cheeses. There’s a complimentary breakfast and afternoon tea, and non-alcoholic drinks are available at no charge throughout the day. Club access also grants you complimentary laundry or pressing of two pieces of clothing during your stay, and free access to the Lounge’s meeting room.

Caroline was a guest of The Sukhothai Bangkok, 13/3 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120 (rooms from £137 per night)