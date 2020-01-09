Carbis Bay is a luxury hotel situated a short distance away from the world famous St Ives. The hotel dominates the beautiful cove whilst complimenting the stunning natural surroundings, offering offers all you could want from a luxe seaside retreat.

With it’s own train station, Carbis Bay on the St Erth to St Ives line, this hotel is extremely accessible, alternatively it’s an easy two-mile walk along the coast path to the pretty harbour town of St Ives where Tate St Ives and the Barbara Hepworth Museum are highlights. The nearest airport is at Newquay, 38 miles away.

Carbis Bay’s main house, erected by celebrated Cornish architect Sylvanus Trevail in 1894, blends historic grandeur – think gilt mirrors and chandeliers – with cheery interior touches by co-owner Josie Baker.

The newer beach lodges, set on the Carbis Bay Estate, offer bespoke luxury right at the waters edge, each design led and furnished to the highest standards using high quality natural materials in neutral tones that speak to the landscape letting the stunning setting do the talking, but with design quality reminding that you that are staying somewhere seriously high-end.





With direct access to the beach, individual hot tubs, sea view balconies in each bedroom and a huge living space, the lodges are perfect for a group and too good not to be shared.



Your every need is thought of with soft robes, huge sliding doors opening straight onto the beach, fluffy white robes, indoor and outdoor flip-flops, blankets if you fancy sitting outside on one of the many terraces and a fully stocked kitchen with enough champagne and cocktail glasses as you would need.

From the lodge, guests can request anything via an iPad – book your dinner (or arrange a private chef to do so) charter a cruise on the hotel’s 50ft Sunseeker, or spa treatments. Welcoming touches included homemade lemon drizzle cake, oat cookies, and freshly baked bread on arrival. It was a lovely additional touch when the manager came around with a fresh bottle of champagne on Saturday evening for the beach lodge guests, just as we were running low!

This hospitality and charm comes to be expected at Carbis Bay from every interaction with their staff – who are adept at being both unobtrusive whilst highly attentive – whether you’re being driven to the spa in the tuk tuk or enquiring with the waiter as to the source of certain ingredients.

It might have been winter but we couldn’t help make the short walk to the sea and take a dip. The most wonderful thing about the swim was the two seals who have taken up home there, and they love to join you while you are messing about in the water.

The hotel’s most slumberous spot is its C-Bay Spa, with three treatment rooms a barrel sauna and of course those incredible floor to ceiling sea-views where down below you will see the heated, seasonal 16m pool. Take our advice and get the couples massage followed by a dip in the pool before, inevitably, more champagne.

The fine-dining Sands restaurant stretches across a broad, chandeliered room and sofa-happy conservatory where pianists play. Boasting two AA rosettes, its food plays on local produce. We were also fortunate to visit the “Story by the Sea” pop up, on its last day. The fabulous taster menu was brought to the hotel by Michelin star chef, Tom Sellers

Carbis Bay Estate, St Ives, Cornwall TR26 2NP. 0173 679 2810 oceanlodgesstives.co.uk

