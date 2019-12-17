The Stratford Hotel is a high-spec, Scandi-meets-New York style hotel designed by SOM – the clever folk behind the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This shiny, 42-storey skyscraper cuts a prominent shape in the up-and-coming Stratford neighbourhood in London’s East End and is by the people behind St Pancras Renaissance Hotel and Chiltern Firehouse.

The area 7/10

When you think of Stratford, you probably think of two things: Westfield Shopping Centre and the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. Property developer Harry Handelsman, is an old-hand in London and has anticipated a boom in the area on the back of V&A east, and several universities, which are all due to open in the area in the coming years. Stratford is also home to Stratford Westfield, one of the UK’s largest shopping centres, and is only a six-minute train journey to St Pancras station for those looking to explore central London. Not to mention that London City Airport is only 20 minutes away.

The digs 8/10

All 145 rooms are designed simplistically, blending cold leathers and marble with warm metals and warmly lit contemporary lamps. Outward-facing rooms are preferable as inners lacking natural light as you’d expect. Beds are super comfortable and come with quality linens ensuring a good night’s rest and there’s little to no noise from the nearby train station. Guests can also make use of smart TVs, which allow you to mirror Netflix or Apple TV from your smartphone. Bathrooms are slick and come with powerful showers, loads of marble and fancy REN toiletries.

The style, staff & stuff 8/10

The boutique hotel’s interior was designed by Space Copenhagen, so it’s minimalist, slick and modest in true Scandi interior design style. Think muted grey hues, floods of natural light, modernist fittings and lots of marble. Downstairs in the lobby/bar/ restaurant area, monochrome curls are falling from the high ceiling, as well as a hovering fireplace that wouldn’t look out of place in a long-stay hotel in NY in the 60s. It feels somewhere between an art gallery and a luxury hotel.

Staff range from efficient and personable to simply just being there if you need anything, which is likely to suit business travellers. Check-in is smooth yet service at dinner in The Brasserie lacked friendliness. Facilities-wise there’s a fancy gym and rooftop bar.

Food & bev 8/10

There are two restaurants to choose from at The Stratford. On the ground floor, you have The Brassiere serving up a homecooked, quality fare, like the sweet-tasting chicken schnitzel with sticky toffee pudding notes. Meanwhile, on the 7th floor, you have Allegra, which is a more extravagant a la carte restaurant specialising in farm-to-table food led by Patrick Powell – formerly head chef of the Chiltern Firehouse.

Insider tip: Ask for an external-facing room on check-in

Double rooms at the The Stratford from £199, thestratford.com

Adam was a guest of The Stratford