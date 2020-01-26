Sake on arrival, lashings of light wood and sexy fusuma panels above the beds, The Prince Hotels and Resorts has gone all out with its first five-star Prince Akatoki Hotel in Marylebone. If you like your hotels uncluttered and chilled, you’re going to love this Japanese-meets-Scandi design boutique in West London.

The area 9/10

The Prince Akatoki Hotel, formerly The Arch London, lies on a quiet street in affluent West London just five minutes’ walk from Marble Arch underground station. Ideally located for those looking to visit London’s tourists’ sites, like Big Ben, Madame Tussauds, Buckingham Palace and The London Eye, it’s also within a ten-minute Oxford Street and Hyde Park. The closest airport is London City, around 45 minutes away by public transport, while Heathrow Airport is an hour or so away by train.

The digs 9/10

All 82 rooms and suites at The Prince Akatoki Hotel are a graceful blend of Japanese simplicity and slick Scandi design. Imagine clean lines, immaculately polished light wood floors (primed for a curling stone), muted tones, relaxing Finnish Muuto lighting and stunning fusuma panel wall hangings. Rooms, free from clutter (even the TV remote has its own box) have a mind-freeing quality not unlike a luxury spa. Nespresso coffee machines, USB ports, soft fluffy robes, Bluetooth speakers, Marlin and Goetz toiletries are all available to guests. Meanwhile downstairs in the basement, lavish suites (Dusk, Dawn, Sunset and Sunrise), big enough for two adults and two children, are free-flowing with large sofas, small terraces and TVs you can watch in the bath.

The style & staff 9/10

Set in a block of former Georgian townhouses, this luxury hotel is the first of its kind by Akatoki. Step through its doors and it feels like you’re in a high-tech Japanese city – rather than a posh part of London. Glistening blonde wood, Apple computers, dark panels, slick marble floors and a smiley team will greet you in the reception area on arrival. After a glass of sake, champagne or bottled water, your bags will be taken. The check-in process is swift and stress-free and if your room isn’t ready, there’s a waiting area perfect for catching up on a few emails if you’re in town on business or thumbing through a book if you’re not. The customer service across all areas of The Prince Akatoki Hotel is top notch – one member of staff even brought down a few breakfast items to my room because I had a migraine.

Food & bev 8/10

Classical Japanese-themed restaurant, TOKII’s menu focuses on sushi, sashimi and dishes cooked on a traditional Robata grill. Plates tend to be small for the price but are intricately put together and made from ingredients influenced by East and West. The yellowtail carpaccio with green peppercorn dressing (£11) is a standout on the cold menu and it’s hard to fault the crisp, lightly battered shrimp tempura with ginger and daikon dashi (£10) from the hot menu. The hotel also comes with an elegant whisky lounge, The Malt, which serves up a wide range of expensive Japanese and international whiskies. Although if cocktails (from £14) are more your thing, don’t worry, resident mixologists are on hand to knock up aesthetically divine concoctions based on your taste. Some with sake and in-house syrups, some without.

Insider’s tip

Try the chef’s choice menu in TOKII which is great value at £55 per head

Double rooms from £240, www.theprinceakatokilondon.com

Adam was a guest of The Prince Akatoki