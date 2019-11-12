Nestled within the vibrant, cosmopolitan neighbourhood of Notting Hill, just moments from Portobello Road and Hyde Park, lies British pub The Hayden, with a welcoming restaurant, bar and eight newly opened luxury boutique bedrooms.

After undergoing an extensive makeover the pub boasts a sophisticated and vibrant charm, with grey wood-panels on the walls, a decorative tin ceiling and red leather banquettes adorning the hard wood floor.

Above the pub and spread across three floors, modern double and twin bedrooms come complete with bespoke mirrors, vintage chandeliers and distinctive feature walls. Crisp linens, opulent fabrics and walls washed with calming greys and creams make each room a sanctuary from busy urban life.

Location 4/5

Sat in the heart of Bayswater, The Hayden couldn’t be better positioned for those looking for a quiet and relaxing stay within a stone’s throw of central London and major attractions.

Three underground stations lie within a five minute walk of the hotel, with Queensway, Royal Oak and Bayswater all close by offering fast and frequent services into central London.

For those who prefer to navigate the capital on foot Hyde Park is a short walk away as well as the many delights of Notting Hill which can be found within a quick stroll along Westbourne Grove.

Rooms 4/5

Newly opened, the rooms at The Hayden have a fresh and untouched feel while retaining warm and homely characteristics central to any good pub hotel.

Featuring king size Posturepedic beds, wide-screen smart televisions, a mini fridge, ultra-fast WIFI and in-room coffee machines, the modern en-suites provide the ultimate space to relax and unwind with reviving rainforest showers and spacious bathtubs.

Despite being close to a bustling high street outside noise is largely muted at night, ensuring a comfortable rest. Rooms can be accessed through the restaurant during the day and via a private back door after closing hours.

Services 3/5

The surrounding area is the main attraction of The Hayden. Head out for a jog in one of the many green spaces nearby or simply take a stroll around the many independent shops and cosy cafes.

Westfield London is also a quick taxi or bus ride away. The indoor shopping centre is the largest in Europe after the opening of a £600 million extension with John Lewis at the heart. A number of bars, restaurants and activities were included in the expansion, such as Puttshack and All Star Lanes.

Food and drink 3/5

Food at the Hayden is very good, let down only by a simplistic menu that undersells the quality of its output.

A recent visit started with a hearty dish of pulled chicken quesadillas served with jalapeños, mature cheddar and homemade guacamole followed by Pan roasted salmon fillet with a rocket and parmesan salad on the side.

A selection of other refined British classics are available served from a central open kitchen, including jumbo short rib of beef slow cooked and smoked for 24 hours, steak and blue cheese salad, and seafood sharing platters, as well as a variety of burgers served with skin-on chips.

Breakfast isn’t served through the week, but can be enjoyed at weekends when a full menu is on offer to hotel guests and members of the public.

Insider tip

Make sure to check out the bar. A wide selection of beers and wines can be enjoyed in a friendly, accessible space with outside seating available too. A carefully curated selection of signature cocktails should also be sampled if you get the chance, with the Spiced Apricot Sour and Monsieur Sazerac the pick of the bunch.

Jack was a guest of The Hayden, Notting Hill. Room rates start from £165 for a twin or £185 for a double.