On an unassuming residential street in LA’s West Hollywood area, lies a magical, eccentric boutique hotel like no other. A place where fashion designers and models sit beside a rooftop pool sipping champagne, as circus performers and entrepreneurs mingle. To say the décor here is eclectic would be an understatement. Clown murals scatter the walls in the public bathroom while an original Juan Miro painting hangs in the lobby. It’s the David Bowie and Lady Gaga of the hotel world. A place where the weird, wonderful and wealthy feel at home. This place is Petit Ermitage – a hotel you’ll probably never want to leave.

Location 4/5

Hidden in plain sight in a typical residential estate in the LGBT-friendly West Hollywood neighbourhood, you’ll find the hedonistic, bohemian hotel-come-private members club, Petit Ermitage. Housed in an old apartment block, the hotel is a just a short walk from Roxy Theatre and the famous Sunset Strip and Hollywood Boulevard, while the Griffith Observatory is just over five miles away. You can reach to the hotel from LAX airport in 45 minutes by car or around 1 hour 30 minutes by public transport (the Flyaway, a direct airport shuttle, runs regularly from Hollywood Vine station around the corner).

Rooms 4/5

All 79 suites at Petit Ermitage look like a blend of an old Spanish mansion, an English country house and a Moroccan riad. Big antique lamps rest on elaborate Turkish carpets, which are girded by warm claret, orange and sunflower yellow walls. Suites are American-sized giving guests plenty of space to kick back after a big LA night out, and are equipped with an open basket full of snacks and drinks – from make your own cocktails to peanuts, crisps and a love kit for those wanting to get frisky. Other perks include iPod docks, Le Labo toiletries and 24-hour room service.

Services 4/5

Petit Ermitage thrives in its services, like its in-room massages, weekly musical and cabaret performances and prized rooftop pool with views over the city. Staff at the hotel are led by a charismatic manager who will welcome you like an old friend and help with your most ludicrous requests – like luddites who can’t log onto the Wi-Fi. Reception staff know the best taco joints and mixologists make you a cocktail based on your taste preference. And if you like your mezcal, Petit Ermitage distills its own. For guests keen to relax, daily yoga is also available on the rooftop at no extra cost to overnight guests.

Food & Drink 3/5

One of the only things that doesn’t wow here is the hotel’s food. It’s not bad, it’s just as impressive as the other offerings. Although the rooftop restaurant has got ambience down to a tee – think fairy lights that wind around plants and herbs that separate aged wooden tables hidden by white cloth. Dishes range from falafel pita and pasta dishes to burgers and healthy options made from the hotel’s garden. Breakfast is available but isn’t included in the room rate. There’s also a Soho House-esque rooftop bar and pool area, which offers mesmerising city views, serves quality cocktails from $18 and is the ideal place to relax with a bottle of wine.

Insider tip

If you’re staying on Friday then be sure to check out the Toledo show – an intense, powerful performance inside a tiny hidden room behind a curtain off the bar.

Fact Box

Suites are available from around £315. Breakfast costs £17.



For more information visit www.petitermitage.com or follow the hotel on Instagram

@petitermitagehotel



8822 Cynthia Street West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States



Adam was a guest of Petit Ermitage