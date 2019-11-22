Hollywood is everything you thought it was and more. Yes, there’s loads of beautiful, tanned folk with shiny veneers sipping super-food smoothies while walking tiny, well-pruned dogs. There are vegan cafes, beauty salons and yoga studios on every other corner. But there’s also hip live-music bars, museums and a string of top-end hotels, like Dream Hollywood – a modern, centrally-located four-star hotel. TLE recently visited to see what it had to offer.

The area 9/10

The neon-lit Dream Hollywood hotel sits opposite Record Parlour on Selma Avenue street in the heart of the Hollywood action. The hotel is less than a five minute walk from Hollywood Vine Station, which takes you to Union Street station in under 35 minutes, and close to the famous star-lined Walk of Fame, Hollywood Wax Museum and the Capitol Records Building. There’s also a host of cool bars within ten minutes of the hotel, like grungy No Vacancy and the popular, lively music venue, Good Time at Davey Wayne’s.

The digs 8/10

All 178 rooms at Dream Hollywood are are playful, modern and sleek paying homage to Hollywood’s mid-century architecture. Floor to ceiling windows welcome natural light and frame city views, while large bathrooms come with refreshing, spacious rainfall showers. Each room has a smart iPad control, well-stocked mini bars and neat walnut finishes. And, if you’re lucky enough to bag a suite, you’ll also have your own vintage record player.

Style, staff & services 8/10

The star asset of this hotel is its 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool that can be transformed into a dance floor at the touch of a button. The terrace, complete with six cabanas, also homes a sprawling bar area with views across Hollywood, including the famed Hollywood sign. And, as with a lot of things in LA, the hotel is geared towards health and wellness so the gym is packed with state of the art weight and aerobic equipment. Meanwhile, staff are a dream too. They are always quick to offer you a bottle of water – needed when it’s hot outside – and are more than happy to give you a run down of the local area.

Insider tip

Request a room facing the Hollywood sign

Rooms available from £194 at dreamhotels.com