Turkey claims to be the creator of the all-inclusive, so unsurprisingly there’s plenty from hotels offering family-friendly all-inclusive deals. What you might not know, however, is that Turkey also boasts some of the world’s most exclusive high-end, celebrity-packed, five-star hotels. TLE recently checked in to D-Resort Göcek to explore this more lavish side to Turkey.

Location 8/10

The five-star rated D-Resort Göcek Hotel sits a few hundred yards from the sleepy fishing village of Göcek – home to bars, restaurants and shops selling everything from ceramics and textiles to fridge magnets and Turkish delight. This quiet, boutique hotel looks out over a marbled green and turquoise bay and a rocky, khaki mountain range. Nearby there’s the paragliding hotspot of Babadağ and the ancient rock caves of Dalyan. The beauty of this hotel, however, is despite being only 30-minutes’ drive from Dalaman Airport, it feels remote and exclusive.

Food & drink 9/10

The resort has three restaurants and bars ranging from Breeze Restaurant, which serves fresh seafood by the hotels’ private beach to the Olive Tree offering breakfast and a la carte menus for lunch and dinner. The best place to dine, however, is D-Resort Göcek’s Q Lounge – a laidback, bohemian-style Japanese-inspired restaurant. Head there for quality, fresh sushi and cleverly-crafted cocktails. The restaurant looks like a five-star treehouse and sits is atop a buff surrounded by foliage. It offers a relaxed, club-like environment looking out to the bay. Dishes include fresh sushi and sashimi. Those with a big appetite should try the enormous chef’s menu. Wash it down with the volcano cocktail, but beware, it’s as fiery as it sounds.

A buffet-style breakfast is served on the deck of the main hotel from 7.30 am till 11 am – a late riser’s dream. Breakfast options include local sausage, cheeses, as well as eggs, pastries, yoghurts and fruit. There’s plenty of it too and everything is delivered to a spec worthy of the hotels five-star rating.

Rooms & interior 7/10

D-Resort Göcek

All rooms a D-Resort Gocek are bright, white and free-flowing – some even come with four-poster beds. The interior is nautical meets footballer chic – probably to meet demands of its high-profile guests, like its many international footballers. Greys, blues and whites dominate the walls and are offset by slightly outlandish cushions (Union Jacks in some suites). There’re also abstract canvasses adorning walls and peaceful views over the bay, pools or gardens. All the usual amenities are included in rooms (TVs, AC, a well-stocked minibar and robes).

Staff & Services 9/10

The standout service for those wishing to have a memorable stay in Turkey, is the hotel’s off-black, James Bond-style boat. Up to 10 guests can rent it for a day for around £900 in total, which includes a captain, fruit plate, and soft drinks. D Resort Gocek also offers free bike usage so guests can cycle along the marina into the sleepy fishing village of Gocek. The coved private beach is a romantic 10-minute stroll from the hotel, although a buggy ride service is available. Other services include a large gym, swimming pool and spa.

A lot of the staff at D Resort Gocek have been working there for years, so as you’d expect are part of a well-oiled machine headed by the hotel’s charming manager, Harun. Waiters glide in and out between services doing their jobs perfectly while not being too overly attentive. By day two it seems most of the staff have got to grips with your preferences suggesting a local Rose or whatever your tipple may be. Mixologists serve up well-balanced cocktails with intricate g arnishes .

Insider tip

Book a table and watch the sunset with cocktails and sushi at Q lounge

Fact Box

Rooms: Room rates at D-Resort Göcek start at £120 a night for a Standard Sea View Room

Website: www.dresortgocek.com

Address: D-Resort Göcek, Sıtkı Koçman Cd. D:No: 8, 48300 Fethiye/Muğla, Turkey