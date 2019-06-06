TRENDING:
Heathrow passengers will soon be able to keep liquids and laptops inside carry-on bags

June 6, 2019

Passengers at Heathrow will soon be able to keep liquids and laptops inside their carry-on bags after the airport invested £50 million in new security equipment.

Computer tomography security scanners are set to be rolled out over the next few years and will provide a clear picture of a bag’s contents.

Similar to CT scanners used in hospitals they return 3D images which can be easily rotated and dissected by staff.

Heathrow chief operations officer, Chris Garton, said: “This cutting-edge kit will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology, but will mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and less time preparing for security screening.”

Aviation Minster Baroness Vere added: “Passenger safety remains our top priority, and this programme clearly shows the huge importance we place on security.”

The technology is already being used in the US, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport and Chicago’s O’Hare.

The US Transportation Security Administration hopes to deploy 300 of the scanners by 2020.

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

