by Kirsty McCormack

Going on a summer holiday doesn’t have to mean airports, security checks and the stress of trying not to forget your passport. The UK staycation is becoming more and more popular with families and couples alike, and if our summer continues the way it is, then there really is no need to jet off for some decent weather. Whether you’re keen to head up North to Scotland, or go South for some Cornish air, here’s our round up of six, quirky Summer staycations that will leave you feeling well-rested, fulfilled and not leave you wondering when your ears are going to pop!

The Secret Yurts – Wales

If you like camping, but prefer the glamorous option then a stay at The Secret Yurts in Wales could be right up your street. Each of their three bespoke yurts in Powys feature a king-size bed handmade from reclaimed wood. Dressing gowns and towels are all provided along with plenty of lanterns, candles and logs for the log-burner to keep things cosy. You’ll also have access to the Finnish sauna, meaning maximum relaxation is a definite!

Malmaison – Oxford

Forget getting banged up abroad and head to this former prison in Oxford, which is now a Malmaison, a boutique hotel. The rooms are certainly more spacious than your average jail cell and come complete with luxurious beds, super-fast Wi-Fi and power showers. You can enjoy dinner in the hotels stylish brasserie and drinks in the neon-lit bar, but if you fancy a walk into town, it’ll only take you five minutes to reach the bustling city centre.

The Witchery by the Castle – Edinburgh

You’re not always guaranteed the weather on a Scottish staycation, but The Witchery in Edinburgh really is a sight to behold. Hidden in a collection of historic buildings at the gates to Edinburgh Castle, the hotel is described as a romantic bolthole and features nine theatrical suites. Each room has its own unique quirks and charms but, whichever suite you choose, you’ll find oodles of glamour, indulgence, luxury and roll top baths for two. There’s also the option to dine in the spectacular Original Witchery Dining Room.

Winterfell – the Lake District

The luxury, private lake house of Winterfell is set amongst six acres of enchanting land and borders Lake Windermere’s sparkling southern shoreline. Perfect for a family get together or a couples’ staycation, Winterfell is dog friendly too – meaning no one has to miss out. There’s also two al fresco dining areas for evening feasts, as well as a BBQ. Adventurous types can indulge in gorge walking, rock climbing and sailing, but if you really want to push the boat out, enjoy the stunning views with an unforgettable lake cruise.

Sundance – Cornwall

The luxury self-catering couples’ retreat of Sundance resides off the beaten track between Newquay and Watergate Bay, and is the perfect place to rewind and relax. You’ll be staying in a handcrafted wagon which features a king size bedroom and en-suite bathroom, as well as a glass covered front deck. You can enhance your stay with a unique experience such as a professional in-house chef and luxury at-home spa therapists, to having wine delivered to the door.​

Bubble Dome, Enniskillen

If you’re looking for a truly unique staycation, head to Finn Lough Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, where you can stay in one of their back-to-nature bubble domes. Set within the woods on the banks of Lough Erne and with incredible views of the night sky, this really does make for a quirky getaway. However, this isn’t a truly wild experience as there’s plenty of comfort involved, with each dome containing four-poster beds, waterfall showers, vintage record players and telescopes.