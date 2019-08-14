Regulated train fares are set to rise by 2.8 per cent on January 2nd as the great rail rip off continues.

The figure is likely to lead to an increase of more than £100 in the annual cost of getting to work for many commuters.

It comes after a summer beset by disruption on the rails.

Last week thousands of people were affected by a signal failure, which led to the suspension of all services out of London Euston.

Trains were also affected in Friday’s power cut, with many stranded across the network.

Delays also happened during July’s heatwave, while in January, London Overground commuters were given a month’s free travel after delays to the delivery of new electric trains.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the union, said passengers have “had enough of being ripped off by the private rail companies’ profiteering”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, he said: “I’m not delighted by it to be perfectly honest, as a train commuter.

“The truth is we do now have a situation where average wages are going up faster than inflation, so if you don’t keep this tracking with inflation you are actually effectively putting less money into transport and less money into trains and you won’t get them running on time doing that either.”

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group said 98p in every £1 spent in fares goes back into running the railway.

The news comes as Bruce Williamson, spokesman for campaign group Railfuture, said passengers would “refuse to pay” if season ticket prices continue to be hiked.

He told the PA news agency: “It might be that we’ve now reached the point where we cannot simply put fares up and expect passengers to take the hit.

“They will just give up and refuse to pay. They will either find either another job or another form of transport.”