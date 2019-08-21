There is no better way to experience Europe than by boat. No crowded trains, no congested roads, just the boat and the vast seas and winding rivers. You can enjoy boats that are like a floating luxury hotel with a range of boat hire options that will make you eager to find your sea legs and see the delights of Europe.

You can from various locations across Europe. There is a range of options to suit your taste, and you can get ones that are suitable for all size parties and ages.

The better boat hire companies offer top-notch vessels that are safe, well maintained, and ready to take you out on the ocean.

Now that you have a boat hire arranged, where to go?

1. Crete

If you want to explore the cradle of western civilisation, there is no better way to do it than to head out into Greek waters and explore the island of Crete. Plenty to admire from your boat, plenty to do on the island itself.

2. Cyclades Islands

The cluster of islands that is the Cyclades Islands are tailor-made to be explored by boat. See ancient remains, visit the Red Beach, and explore the Santorini Volcano. Unwind with a cool drink and something delicious on deck.

3. Ionian Islands

See the fantastic Navagio Beach shipwreck, explore the Blue Caves, and marvel at the Old Fortress. Just a few things you can enjoy while sailing through the Ionian Islands.

4. Amalfi

Discover why the Amalfi Coast is considered one of the most beautiful in Europe. Submerge in the perfect climate, be inspired by the mountains and take in the view of the villages and lemon groves.

5. Cowes

Sailing around the Isle of Wight and in and around Cowes is a great way to see Britain. You can visit boat museums, you can enjoy a pint or two and a delicious pub lunch. If you prefer to see the island sail past from the deck while enjoying a cocktail.

6. Brittany

With gorgeous beaches, an exciting coastline, and historical places to visit, Brittany makes for a perfect boat adventure. Don’t forget to try some delicious Bretton cuisine.

7. French Riviera and Corsica

Why not sail in style and take in the many delights of the French Riviera. With vibrant cities, beaches, and beauty, this is one of the most luxurious boat trips you can make. To add to the adventure head south and visit the wondrous island of Corsica.

8. Split, Dubrovnik and the Dalmatian Islands

Croatia is a hidden sailing gem. Exploring the unusual and awe-inspiring coastline by boat is only matched by exploring the many islands the country possesses. This includes Split, Dubrovnik and the Dalmatian Islands.

9. Barcelona and the Balearic Islands

Hire a boat in Barcelona and head east to enjoy the Balearic Islands. Why not spend some time in Palma de Mallorca, or Alcudia, or head to some of the smaller islands and explore. Sailing is the perfect way to see these idyllic islands.

10. Montenegro

Head to the Adriatic Sea and explore the Balkan country of Montenegro. The coastline is as inspiring as the country, home to wild bears and wolves, medieval villages and rugged mountain peaks.

Hire a boat and head out to explore Europe. You won’t regret it.