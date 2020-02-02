Dripping in decadence and often remarked as the ‘jewel of the middle east,’ Dubai is the place where the rich, famous and elegant, all gather to bathe in the sunshine.

With man-made beaches home to the softest sands, buildings that disappear into the skies and a desert that will take your breath away, it’s quickly become the perfect destination to escape.

But with so much to offer, if you don’t fit into the ‘typical’ eleganza demographic, can you still enjoy the delights of the desert, on a shoe-string budget?

Welcome to an affordable adventure.

Affordable adventure

With return flights starting at around £300 you’ll already be off to a flying start with Emirates, where even in economy you get your own menu full of treats.

Like any great city, Dubai offers a range of accommodation that suits every travellers budget. More modest in price, the ROVE group have a superb range of trendy hotels that will set you up for your trip.

Offering a pool (a must have in the desert heat), air conditioning and rooms that cater to your needs, ROVE Downtown is the perfect place to dust off, refresh and use as basecamp.

Authentic delights

Built as a mecca to cater to your every desire, Dubai really does have it all and exploration is exactly what you’ll find yourself doing on your trip.

In Dubai Old Town you can wander through the incredible gold, textile and spice souks.

Shop venders will call out to you, offering a range of treasures and you’ll get lost in the ‘real’ side to Dubai. Take an Abra across the river and explore what the rest of the Old Town has to offer.

Meet the new

Once you’re done sampling the authentic delights, allow the old to meet the new.

The impressive Dubai Frame stands at 150 metres in the air, resembling an oversized photo frame and allowing you to see both sides of this unbelievable place. With a glass bottom floor at the top, your stomach will flip as you marvel across what was and what has become of Dubai. Tickets cost around £10 for adults and £4 for children.

Every explorer needs a break, so make sure you escape the heat and explore your inner child at the incredible Atlantis Aqua Adventure. A water park that reminds you that life is all about having fun, screaming down flumes and lazing in the river. At around £66 for adults and £54 for children, you’ll also get to hurtle down a slide into a shark tank – don’t worry, you won’t be their dinner!

Having burned off so much energy, you’d be mad not to try a Frying Pan Adventure Middle Eastern Food Pilgrimage. Starting from £83 per person, the incredible tour guides will take you on a culinary adventure. Sampling a mouth-watering food menu that has more courses than you could ever imagine, it has to be one of the best food tours that I’ve ever lined my stomach with. Go with an empty belly and you will not be disappointed. You’ll never try falafel quite like it.

Visit the Etihad Museum to dip back into Dubai’s past and present. A truly stunning building, home to the rich history of Dubai and the Emirates. With entry at around £5, you’ll understand exactly how the United Arab Emirates formed and marvel in the exact location they signed the declaration.

Desert safari

The chances are that if you are going to Dubai, you’ll have already heard of the famous desert safari.

Seek out Arabian Adventures where prices start from £69 per person and enjoy an evening like no other. Prepare to be whisked into the desert, ride never ending sand dunes, mount a camel and taste traditional Arabic food. Marvel in the belly dancing, rich culture and star gazing into the skies above Dubai. A perfect night, in an incredible place.

As the sun comes back up, walk the vast beaches along the coast line and look back at the city where you’ll see some of the tallest buildings in the world. Visit the Dubai Marina for some perfect dinner spots, catering to all your cuisine desires.

Be sure to soar back up into the clouds before you head home, visiting the elegant Eve Penthouse and Lounge, located at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. Hosting an incredible and very different menu, you’ll try cocktails and foods you’ve never before imagined, in an iconic and Gatsby-esq setting. It’s an Instagram dream.

When it comes to an end, you may never want to leave. But at least you’ll not have spent the world on your Arabian adventure.

Dubai will live up to every expectation and more, savour each taste and every moment.

