If you are looking for a memorable city break, look no further than Europe. Europe is home to some of the most diverse and culturally rich cities in the world, all crammed into a relatively small space. The best part of this is that you will usually be able to find cheap tickets to one of those cities.

It may get a bit more tricky to stick to the budget once you arrive with accommodation and eating out prices. That is why looking for free guided walks, activities and museums can help you stay within the budget while still exploring the cities. Omio, a travel booking platform has compiled a list of the top 5 European budget-friendly city breaks. Check out the top budget city-break contenders in Europe:

Berlin

Berlin is definitely one of the European cities that are often overlooked by travelers despite it having a lot to offer. The capital of Germany is buzzing with events and there is something for everyone. Berlin is known for its energetic techno events and festivals as well as the spectacular attractions for the art and history lovers. Some of the best free-entrance museums to visit include:

Allierten Museum

Charlottenburg- Wilmersdorf Museum in the Oppenheim Villa

Deutscher Dom

House of the Wannsee Conference

T4 – Memorial and Information Centre for the Victims of the Nazi Euthanasia Programme

Tranenpalast

Mitte Museum

Madrid

Exterior at the URSO Hotel and Spa, Madrid.

Madrid is one of the most popular holiday destinations for a reason—the breathtaking architecture, incredibly welcoming culture and great variety of tapas dining places. There is also plenty of nightlife; with plenty of clubs and bars to check out. Besides that, the food and drink prices are a lot lower than in most European capital cities.

Some great free attractions to visit in Madrid:

El Retiro Park

Royal Palace of Madrid

Palacio de Cristal

Prado Museum

Reina Sofia Museum

Catedral de Almudena

Street art at La Tabacalera

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is always buzzing with tourists and locals, as the Dutch city has everything you need for a city break. The beautiful canals and unique architecture provides a very different atmosphere than most capital cities. There is plenty to visit, from art and main attractions to local bars and events. The free ones include:

Flower Market

Canal Ring

Nieuwe Spiegelstraat art galleries

Free ferry rides

NEMO science museum

Multatuli Museum

Vondelpark

Milan

If fashion and culture is something you are interested in, Milan is exactly the place to go, as it is home to some of the biggest design houses, such as Dolce&Gabbana, Armani and Prada. Besides the breathtaking architecture and history, Milan has some great dining places offering delicious Italian cuisine.

Free attractions that are a must to visit:

The modern Art Gallery of Milan

Civic Aquarium of Milan

The Palazzo Morando

Milan Duomo

Cimitero Monumentale

Prague

Prague is one of the most walkable capital cities in Europe, with a variety of historical sites to visit. Prague is an especially great choice for a winter city break, with snowy buildings creating a magical atmosphere. Home to some of the most incredible medieval churches and ancient squares, Prague is also known to have comparably cheap accommodation and dining options. Some main free attractions to visit include: