If you are looking for a memorable city break, look no further than Europe. Europe is home to some of the most diverse and culturally rich cities in the world, all crammed into a relatively small space. The best part of this is that you will usually be able to find cheap tickets to one of those cities.
It may get a bit more tricky to stick to the budget once you arrive with accommodation and eating out prices. That is why looking for free guided walks, activities and museums can help you stay within the budget while still exploring the cities. Omio, a travel booking platform has compiled a list of the top 5 European budget-friendly city breaks. Check out the top budget city-break contenders in Europe:
Berlin
Berlin is definitely one of the European cities that are often overlooked by travelers despite it having a lot to offer. The capital of Germany is buzzing with events and there is something for everyone. Berlin is known for its energetic techno events and festivals as well as the spectacular attractions for the art and history lovers. Some of the best free-entrance museums to visit include:
- Allierten Museum
- Charlottenburg- Wilmersdorf Museum in the Oppenheim Villa
- Deutscher Dom
- House of the Wannsee Conference
- T4 – Memorial and Information Centre for the Victims of the Nazi Euthanasia Programme
- Tranenpalast
- Mitte Museum
Madrid
Madrid is one of the most popular holiday destinations for a reason—the breathtaking architecture, incredibly welcoming culture and great variety of tapas dining places. There is also plenty of nightlife; with plenty of clubs and bars to check out. Besides that, the food and drink prices are a lot lower than in most European capital cities.
- Some great free attractions to visit in Madrid:
- El Retiro Park
- Royal Palace of Madrid
- Palacio de Cristal
- Prado Museum
- Reina Sofia Museum
- Catedral de Almudena
- Street art at La Tabacalera
Amsterdam
Amsterdam is always buzzing with tourists and locals, as the Dutch city has everything you need for a city break. The beautiful canals and unique architecture provides a very different atmosphere than most capital cities. There is plenty to visit, from art and main attractions to local bars and events. The free ones include:
- Flower Market
- Canal Ring
- Nieuwe Spiegelstraat art galleries
- Free ferry rides
- NEMO science museum
- Multatuli Museum
- Vondelpark
Milan
If fashion and culture is something you are interested in, Milan is exactly the place to go, as it is home to some of the biggest design houses, such as Dolce&Gabbana, Armani and Prada. Besides the breathtaking architecture and history, Milan has some great dining places offering delicious Italian cuisine.
- Free attractions that are a must to visit:
- The modern Art Gallery of Milan
- Civic Aquarium of Milan
- The Palazzo Morando
- Milan Duomo
- Cimitero Monumentale
Prague
Prague is one of the most walkable capital cities in Europe, with a variety of historical sites to visit. Prague is an especially great choice for a winter city break, with snowy buildings creating a magical atmosphere. Home to some of the most incredible medieval churches and ancient squares, Prague is also known to have comparably cheap accommodation and dining options. Some main free attractions to visit include:
- St. Michael Church
- John Lennon Wall
- Mucha Museum
- City Gallery Prague
- Franz Kafka Museum
- Astronomical Tower
- Basilica St. Peter
