Holidays to Europe could soar by £225 per person under a no-deal Brexit.

New analysis, revealed as millions prepare for their summer getaway, has found that the combined increase in the cost of flights, hotels, insurance and mobile roaming fees could add hundreds to a standard vacation to the continent.

The pound also looks set to reach parity with the euro soon, with the heady days of favourable currency exchange rates becoming a long lost memory for Brits.

Sterling plunged to a six-month low against the euro and a 27-month low against the dollar.

It is now the worst-performing major currency in the world thanks to Brexit.

Labour MP Wes Streeting, a leading supporter of the campaign for a second referendum, said: “Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt want to impose a hard Brexit, or even a destructive no-deal on us, without giving us the final say.

“That won’t just threaten jobs in the car industry, steel or financial services, it will hit ordinary families hard by trashing the value of the pound and sending the price of everything from petrol at the pumps to two weeks at Disneyland soaring.”

Both Conservative candidates have refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit, with Boris Johnson pledging to take the UK out of the bloc on 31 October, with or without a deal.