Beginner’s Guide to Traveling Iceland in a Campervan

42 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Iceland is mystical, remote and above all breathtakingly beautiful. From the spectacular serene Northern Lights to the buzzling sidewalks of Reykjavik, Iceland is a once in a lifetime experience and the absolutely best way to take this endeavour on, is by renting a campervan. Yes, that’s right, a campervan. Some might say that the campervan has had its glory days but on Iceland nothing is further from the truth. The Iceland camper rental industry is experiencing a bit of a boom and this for good reason. The absolute freedom of renting a campervan when touring around the beautiful scenery is amazing and there really is no reason to shy away from this option even if you are a beginner at it. Once you get the hang of it, it will allow you to gain so much more out of the experience. The truth is, and this is part of the reason why camper rental on Iceland have increased, is that it really is the best way to get around. Having said this, there are certain things to take into consideration before heading to Iceland, for instance where to go to find the perfect campervan.

The ultimate campervan experience

Renting a campervan on Iceland might be a bit tricky. Especially if you’re not a local. That’s why it’s good to do some research before you go. Spending some time reading up on domestic regulations when it comes to vehicles, roads, weather conditions and general road regulations is wise. How to go about it then? Well, fortunately there are several guides to help you. Sites that compare everything from price to design as well as comfort and safety. Then there is also for instance insurance to consider and how many unlimited kilometres that are included. By comparing these specifics, it is possible to make a much more informed choice and hopefully avoid much hassle. Once you have chosen the right campervan that is suitable for your needs it’s time to get going. Stow your gear, reach for your map and take every opportunity you can to embrace the stunning scenery. Perhaps a campervan is not exactly what you are looking for, maybe a car is the better way to go. Or why not mix it up. Especially if you are a beginner at the whole campervan lifestyle, then it might be nice to add a smaller vehicle to the equation.

Mix it up with a car?

Alright, let’s say that a campervan is something that you decide is too much of an undertaking for the entire trip, then it might be good to acquaint yourself with car rental companies in Iceland. Although you should definitely adopt the same approach when getting ready, i.e. the same specifics of the vehicle, such as comfort and safety as well as free mileage should definitely be considered carefully before hitting the road. Usually you also make comparisons between different car rentals to get an idea of the market and to make sure that you get the best deal possible. Again, there are several sites online that will help you do this. All to make it more easy for you when it comes to the decision making process. By analysing your travel needs, i.e. will you be spending much time in the capital of Reykjavik or will you be heading out in nature, it is possible to match that with the perfect vehicle choice, and it is good to make sure. As you will be spending a lot of time in the car it is definitely worth taking this extra time to be sure. Oh and don’t forget, on Iceland they have the driver’s seat on the left side, something to also be aware of, this of course depending upon your country of origin.

Buckle up

Regardless of if it is a car or a campervan you rent when visiting Iceland, it is vital to be aware of the islands road conditions and weather as both may be traitorous. As tempting as it might be it is for instance encouraged to stay on the marked roads instead of heading out on the islands F-roads (mountain roads) as these may be very dangerous for beginners and non-natives. Opt instead to drive on Iceland’s one main road, Route 1, also known as the Icelandic Ring Road. The Ring Road goes all around the island and is approximately 828 miles long with plenty to see when you cover all the regions. Be aware of the weather conditions though as they may change rapidly and strong winds have been known to cause havoc. The Icelandic nature is fragile so it is advised to take care when driving a vehicle such as a campervan on Iceland. You shouldn’t be deterred though as routes such as the Golden Circle is absolutely worth it. To travel around the island takes about 7 to 10 days, so buckle up and let’s get going!