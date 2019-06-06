Bear Grylls beats Ben Fogle to be crowned the celebrity Brits would most like to take on an adventure holiday

104 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Real-life action man Bear Grylls has beaten Ben Fogle to top a list of celebrities Brits would most like to take on an adventure holiday.

Travellers chose the chief scout and former member of the Special Forces, 44, thanks to the daredevil experiences he’s enjoyed and his extreme survival skills.

Fellow TV star Fogle, also known for his keen love of outdoor pursuits, was second on the list, with Julia Bradbury, Michaela Strachan and Helen Skelton making up the top five.

But not all A-listers who were voted for are as seemingly prepared and ready to head off on an exploration-themed holiday.

While they were outside the top 10, Madonna and Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson were also selected despite being better known for their love of glamour rather than glamping.

In addition, Joanna Lumley, Michael Portillo and David Attenborough were voted as superstars we’d also like to share a new experience on holiday with.

When asked about our dream break, the survey by Camping in the Forest revealed more than half (55 per cent) of us prefer to ‘DIY’ our own trips.

In contrast, just over a third (35 per cent) opt for the easy package deal – proving the thrill of the unknown on a break is driving the nation’s holiday habits.

And we’re a nation of serious ‘fun-seekers’ and ‘explorists’ rather than your traditional tourists – with 54 per cent of Brits saying open spaces, adventure and the freedom to explore are all top of the wish list for a holiday.

Bob Hill, sites director at Camping in the Forest, said: “It’s so interesting to see the results of our survey showed the days of ‘fly and flop’ holidays where we hop off a plane, or out of the car and straight on to a sun lounger, are gone.

“Instead, we want a real sense of adventure and the freedom to explore and create our own escapades.

“So it’s not surprising that Bear Grylls came in as the number one choice for Brits who want to go on an adventurous holiday.”

The findings also showed that sampling local cuisine (27 per cent) and fresh air and open spaces (21 per cent) are more popular than sunbathing (19 per cent), whilst eight per cent want to try something truly extreme on holiday such as skydiving, kite surfing, water skiing and even visiting an active volcano.

Bob Hill, from Camping in the Forest, added: “But, despite all of the findings, it’s important to remember adventure means different things to different people.

“To some, it’s as extreme as exploring an active volcano, but to others it’s simply trying something new.

“Trying something new like this can really help us to feel happy, enhance our wellbeing and most importantly, create memories that last a lifetime.”

Top 10 celebrities Brits want to explore with:

1. Bear Grylls

2 Ben Fogle

3 Julia Bradbury

4 Michaela Strachan

5 Helen Skelton

6 Chris Packham

7 Ray Mears

8 Matt Baker

9 Anita Rani

10 Ranulph Fiennes