Abu Dhabi Edition – Review

The EDITION range of hotels always offer uber-luxury venues and the very best in service and style, and this hotel is no different.

This hotel is the first of the brand to set up in the Middle East.

It’s waterfront location and design are a sight to behold. It has 198 rooms which is small for the Emirates, but large for most UK hotels. It oozes class and character.

Location 8 / 10

The airport is about half an hour away and the hotel overlooks the Al Bateen Marina and is a five-minute stroll from various pleasant cafés and restaurants.

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Centre is across the road while the Corniche and Emirates Palace are within a three-mile radius. Ferrari world and the Louvre are a short drive away.

Abu Dhabi is much quieter than Dubai and is a much more relaxed place, the marina feels like a sleepy fishing port rather than a hub for super yachts.

Rooms & Interior 9 / 10

The entrance is awe inspiring with marble floors, panelled walls and an huge art installation hanging from the ceiling.

The pool table, one of the plushest I’ve seen sits are the far end of the huge space.

Even the smell of the hotel is sublime, everywhere you go an alluring scent can be detected.

The rooms have a similar feel with a modern style but in a very classy way. The bed was huge a very comfortable.

We had a marina views and had a terrace and sizeable bathroom with tub and separate shower and loo. The rom Bang & Olufsen speaker system too.

There’s also a two-bedroom Royal Penthouse which boasts a spectacular terrace.

Food & drink 9 / 10

With Tom Aikens in charge of the food, expectations are high and it delivers.

We ate at both the Alba Terraca and the Oak Room. At the Oak Room the steak chef, came out to talk us through the menu and helped to pick a fantastic cut. The sommelier was very friendly and help us choose us a fantastic bottle of Red.

The Alba terrace is much more relaxed dining, with a large outdoor terrace, where we had our evening meal.The gourmet pizzas were fantastic and the staff were very friendly.

Breakfast here is an á la carte affair – you can choose from poached eggs and crushed avocado on rye to bakery baskets, the choice is extensive and you can’t fail to find something tasty for breakfast.

Services 9 / 10

There is an outdoor pool alongside the Alba terrace, overlooking the marina, which also has a hot tub.

There is an excellent spa with seven treatment suites, were we had a fantastic full body massage, which was deigthful.

There is a 24-hour gym, if you fancied getting toned up.

On site there is the three-level Annex entertainment venue It has a fantastic roof top bar and nightclub venue, with sumptuous cocktails and a state of the art speakers, which create a great vibe.

Fact box

Double rooms from AED 1,437 (£310), year-round. Breakfast included. Free Wi-Fi. Al Bateen Marina, 127799 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

00 971 2 208 0000editionhotels.com