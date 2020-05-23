A woman whose house backs onto a beach says lockdown day-trippers are pooing in or next her garden – because public loos are closed.

June Day lives beside the sands of Brean Down, Somerset and has blasted careless day-trippers for defecating nearby.

The National Trust, which owns the nearest toilets, said it was “working” to open them as soon as they could.

Ms Day told the BBC the behaviour was “disgusting” and accused some of the visitors of “arrogance”.

She said: “People are just defecating on the beach.

”One man told me he was standing on land that doesn’t belong to me, so he was fine doing it.

“My husband walked the dog the other day and he stepped over three lots of human faeces with discarded underwear which they’d just left.

“We’ve got hundreds of people here and there’s no facilities for them.”

A spokesperson for the National Trust said the charity would open toilets across Britain “where able”.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We are making opening decisions based on local conditions and urge anyone who wants to visit to check our website before travelling.

“Where we are able, we will open toilets at our countryside car parks.

“We will try to publish available toilet facilities on our website, but visitors should be aware that these can change from time to time.”

