More than 80 per cent of parents did not and would not have travelled for emergency childcare during the lockdown, a survey suggests.

Almost a quarter of people said they had been in similar circumstances to the Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings and had chosen to stay put, according to a survey of 965 Mumsnet users with at least one child.

A total of 81 per cent of respondents said they either did not or would not have travelled for emergency childcare, with 23 per cent saying that they had found themselves in a situation where one parent was ill and the other suspected they may become ill too, whilst both were caring for a young child and did not travel for emergency back-up.

Of those surveyed, 90 per cent said that in their view Mr Cummings and his family broke the rules of lockdown.

Break lockdown

A total of 33 per cent of respondents said that knowing the actions he took, they are more likely to break lockdown rules as they now stand – with 75 per cent of those saying they would most likely do so to visit family or friends.

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said: “It’s clear from our respondents and the Mumsnet discussion boards that Dominic Cummings’ interpretation of lockdown rules was not how parents around the country viewed them.

“Many of our users have found themselves in similar circumstances with concerns about how they might care for their children in the event of falling ill but very few thought that meant they could ignore guidance to stay at home.

“Perhaps the most worrying aspect is that a large number of parents now freely admit they’ll break the rules to visit friends and family.”

