Traveling is a very competitive niche on YouTube. If you want to get real YouTube subscribers, you really need to have the best possible quality. Your travel videos should look and feel professional and you can achieve that by adopting professional techniques. Before you start traveling though, you need to make sure that you have the best equipment you can afford. Well-shot videos are among the most liked ones on YouTube.

In this article, we are giving you the secrets to creating better travel videos for your growing YouTube channel.

#01 Plan your Shots

Even though your videos ought to look and feel spontaneous and authentic, this doesn’t mean that you have to shoot without a plan. Everything you capture should be well-thought of, from what you will shoot to the framing of your video. A quick way to create eye-catching compositions is to follow the rule of thirds, which is a widely known technique in photography. For this technique, you need to place every element of your frame in a different third of your screen. Every camera can show a grid that divides your screen, so you should use it to make the right framing. With this simple change, your videos will immediately feel more captivating, bringing you real YouTube subscribers.

#02 Know What Story you are Trying to Tell

Every video you upload on your channel should tell a story, no matter if it’s a vlog, list, or tour guide. Therefore, before you start shooting you should decide on the perspective you would like to show. Your video will have a different feel if you focus on the activities that art lovers can do from the one that centers around the city’s nightlife. By using this technique, you can create different videos about the same destination, enabling you to upload even more content on your channel.

#03 Shoot Horizontally

YouTube videos are horizontal. Therefore, you should never shoot vertically, unless you want to create something for social media. Your audience needs to get the best possible view of the destination you have traveled. If you provide them with top quality content, they will appreciate it and bring you more real YouTube subscribers.

#04 Capture the Best Lighting

Lighting is a factor that impacts on your image quality. Unfortunately, if you shoot on a sunny day, your video will be too bright and the whites will seem burnt. The best time to capture any scenery is immediately after the sunrise and before the sunset. To capture this lighting, however, you will need to plan ahead.

#05 Get More Footage than you Need

Even if you have followed all the above rules, you still need to get all the footage you can. During the editing of your video, you might notice that you need something extra. If you have taken the time to shoot more than your original plan, there is a high chance that you already have what you need. Plus, all of this additional content will become your archive, which might prove useful in future projects.

Get real YouTube subscribers by capturing better images. The above techniques are easy but will bring a huge difference to the way that your videos look.