In more recent years, fleet management has become smarter and more sophisticated in terms of the systems they use. This not only includes the use of GPS but also telematics, data and co-ordination systems that interlink their entire fleet.

However, with this sophistication of systems comes the risk of cyber threats. Whilst it can be hard to believe that someone one target a fleet management system, everyone is at risk from the threats that new technologies pose. With fleet systems being so networked and interlinked there are measures that fleets need to be taking to ensure that they are secure from the likelihood of these threats.

What do companies need to look out for?

With regards to business vehicle management, there are a variety of threats that a company could be facing. One of the main concerns within the industry is the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the potential threat of overtaking, not only individual vehicles, but the entire fleet.

Not only this, but companies need to be aware of email planting via spoofing email clients and fake press releases. These could not only put their own company at threat, but also the abundance of data they hold containing customer information.

Electronic logging of data

Whilst keeping and accessing data electronically has so many advantages compared to outdated paper systems, it also increases the risk of cyber threats. With data files, GPS systems, and records of financial information a hack into their data could lead to service interruptions, data breaches, fines and legal actions. All of these could result in a loss of customers due to lack of trust and reputation, giving competitors the advantage and making it harder to recover from.

Especially, with the current new GDPR legislation, companies are subject to even greater fines if a threat was to access customer details and information. Not just on a company-wide level but it could also impact individuals too.

A heavy reliance on these systems means that it is more important than ever for fleet companies to secure their systems and be aware of the actions they need to take to help protect their data.

How fleet management companies can protect themselves

One of the first things fleet businesses can look at is encrypting their systems and clouding data. This can include multi-authentication passwords, encrypting emails and CRM systems. This can mean that data is submitted separately from encryption keys and can make it a lot harder for anyone to hack.

It not only eliminates the hacking risk, but also means that companies can embrace Intrusion Prevention Systems, which means vehicles cannot be accessed remotely. Even if the onboard computer gets hacked, this type of security can enable the driver to take back control of braking and power systems to avoid any accidents or dangerous driving, putting people and the company at risk.

With this type of security in place, it can also help to protect data and avoid viruses. Whilst businesses with a fleet of vehicles can implement a flexible fleet insurance policy, it is also recommended that they consider cyber insurance as part of their overall risk protection strategy.

Keeping employees educated

From top management, all the way down the hierarchy, it is important for fleet businesses to ensure that everyone is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to ensure that there are no extra risks when it comes to cyber security. This includes writing policies where people should follow best practices when it comes to emails, data, systems use or driving. A wide-spread education within the whole organisation can ensure that all fleet managers and drivers have the knowledge required regarding risks to the company.

Furthermore, it’s important for companies to remain up to date with software updates and utilise systems that can help keep their data more secure. Even if companies do not have the capacity or knowledge to encrypt and secure data, there are cloud systems that do have the capabilities, security and expertise to secure systems. Not only does this mean that systems are more secure, but also ensures you meet data security legislation in a professional capacity if you do not have the manpower within your fleet to do this.

Overall, it’s important for fleet companies to be cautious. Do not assume that it won’t happen to you. Protect your business and put the best practices in motion to ensure you are secure. Make sure you’re adapting to new risks and you can eliminate any risks behind cyber threats and keep your company and customers safe against the risk.