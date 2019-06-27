Developed at and maintained by Google, Angular JS is a JavaScript open-source framework used extensively to develop websites and applications. Since its inception in 2009, Angular has consistently grown in popularity. Today, it is arguably the most popular choice for developing dynamic web-pages.

As the popularity has grown, the demand for experts of Angular has also grown. This has resulted in significantly better salaries for Angular developers. Today, a lot of employment surveys place the job of ‘web developer’ among the hottest jobs of the century, especially if you are an Angular JS expert. This leads to the discussion of whether there are good Angular training courses and should one join it? If you are wondering about the same thing, this article will help you understand a bit more about Angular and why it is a worthy career choice.

Understanding Angular JS

For a long time, web pages have been developed on HTML or Hyper Text Markup Language. Even today, HTML is used for building many websites, being a very good language for building static websites. But when it comes to a dynamic interactive website or web application, HTML falls short. Thus comes Angular.

Angular is a JavaScript framework that uses the basic HTML code of any website as the foundation and expands it using what is called ‘Directives’, e.g. ngBind or ngModel, or ngRepeat, where the ng stands for Angular. Directives do the job of extending HTML attributes and assigning them new abilities, particularly for web applications.

The design of Angular is made in a way that it is suitable for the CRUD type of applications (Create, Read, Update, Delete). This means there can be applications that are not suitable for Angular (such as certain games), but a large majority of apps are CRUD type and that makes Angular a widely used framework.

Where is Angular JS Most Suitable

When we say ‘dynamic applications’, it covers a large portion of the websites available on the internet. Basically, any website that has an interactive application on it, such as a messenger, may need more than plain HTML. Following are some of the applications where Angular is perfect:

1.Video Streaming Apps

A lot of the internet is about videos, such as Youtube, where millions of videos are uploaded and viewed each day.

2. Social Media Apps

Angular forms the main framework or the part of the stack that builds a number of social media apps from Linkedin to Facebook

3. Interactive Forms

You must have filled many forms over the internet that prompt you about required information in a field and also suggest information to be filled.

4. User Content Accepting Sites

A lot of freelance work related websites now use a platform where freelancers can create or upload their content.

5. A Lot More

Besides the above examples, Angular is used in a massive number of websites, practically anywhere there is a need for dynamism or single page apps.

Some Popular Users

PayPal

Netflix

Freelancer.com

Youtube

Weather.com

Advantages of Angular JS

Knowing that Angular extends HTML does not alone explain why it is so attractive to developers worldwide. Let us look at some of the clear advantages.

1.Single Page Applications

Single Page applications are those which display a webpage and rewrite the code if the user accesses any link, unlike the traditional method of having lots of pages ready and stored which user accesses in a sequential, slow and confusing manner.

2. Unit Testable

Unit testing means the smallest testable parts of an application, called units, can be individually and independently tested for proper operation, in an automated manner.

3. Shorter Codes

By using the data binding and dependency injection feature, Angular reduces the need for rewriting codes for various parts, resulting in much faster development and reduced efforts

4. Google + the community

Google’s support keeps Angular problem free and relevant to the market requirements. Additionally, there is a huge community of Angular which aids to the learning and experience improvement of Angular developers.

Conclusion

With dynamism and interactivity being unmissable and inevitable qualities of web apps, coupled with a rapidly increasing number of people being connected to the internet and especially to website applications such as e-commerce or social media, the growth of Angular JS seems obvious.

For the same reason, as a career choice, web development, especially with Angular JS, is highly promising. So, now all you have to do is look up this Angular course and enroll yourself there.