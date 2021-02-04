There are several online payment platforms and more are being developed. For efficiency you need the Best Virtual Account Payments. Online payment platforms have even made it cheaper to transfer funds through different countries. However there have been drawbacks too but all are meant to be solved.

The latest innovation relates to a virtual account payment system which is set on reforming the international currency framework to restrict its abuse from small mediating groups.

Ten Best Virtual Account Payments

1.PayPal

PayPal has become one of the best virtual account payments over the last ten years. This is the easiest and quickest way to transfer funds online. Although the company is based in the united states of America, PayPal allows its users to transfer funds all around the globe. Can you imagine the requirement of using PayPal transfer platform is an email address? What else can you yearn for other than a platform that has less requirements? To be frank, PayPal is here to be used by anyone from any caliber.

Basic information about PayPal

Offices

PayPal’s corporate headquarters are located in North San Jose Innovation District of San Jose. Customer service offices have been opened up in Europe, America and Asia so as to decentralize some services from the main office. Accessibility and availability were also a major factor. Imagine having an issue while you are in Asia and you have to travel to America to have the issue solved. That will be very stressful, wont it?

Services offered by PayPal

Online financial transactions

Currency conversion services

Advantages of PayPal

PayPal is a secure online payment platform. PayPal has put in place several strategies to keep your financial data secure

PayPal is very fast since you don’t need much information for you to receive or send funds

Easy- PayPal is so easy to use given the fact that it has a free registration platform

PayPal has an option for multiple account options

Disadvantages of PayPal

Has more hidden fees which you find out when you are transferring funds

PayPal has strict rules and if a suspicion arises about your account it may end up being suspended

Hard verification process

Authorize.Net

Secure- authorize.net has come up with fraud detection strategies to prevent fraudulent transactions

Authorize.net has no limit on transactions you can make

Authorize.net processes transactions in several different currencies

Transactions are processed quickly. Deposits are also easy and quick to make

Drawbacks of Authorize.Net

Authorize.Net is a more expensive online payment platform

Sometimes the interface has been reported to be outdated

Lack of information transferability

Google checkout

Advantages

It’s a faster mode of online payments

Google checkout is very secure. It has been certified with a level one payment Card Industry

Disadvantages

Lacks a fully functional checkout system

You cannot store funds in the google checkout system

Most clients do not trust its security features

There is no person to person payments

Amazon Payments

This is an online payment processing service that is owned by Amazon. Since it was launched in the year 2007 Amazon Payments has grown very fast to an extent of competing with the best virtual account payments. The platform also gives its customers an opportunity to pay with their amazon accounts. Moreover, the platform has opened up its business to all continents therefore very efficient.

Advantages

Very easy to use and the platform has been rated as the quickest virtual account payment

Amazon payments is very secure. Credit card details can only be provided in one website therefore no third party can access your credit card information

Drawbacks of Amazon Payments

The only major disadvantage is that Amazon can only handle fewer types of payment

Stripe Payments

Stripe payments is majorly focused in making payments for internet businesses. The online platform accepts the traditional ways of collecting credit card information.

Advantages

Ability to rebill a customer without keeping his or her credit card information

Stripe enables you to make subscription payments

Stripe has made it easy to set up periodic payments

Increased conversion through an improved checkout experience

Dwolla Payments

This is a unique online account payment system that cuts credit cards out of transactions. Can you imagine free fund transfers? Dwolla payments allows its customers to transfer upto 10 US dollars for free! This is an amazing feature.

Braintree Payments

This is one of the few online platforms that accepts payments to your websites and online applications. Braintree has replaced the traditional models of sourcing payments.

Samurai Payments

We all need to solve pre existing issues in any market we venture our businesses, don’t we? Comparison of shop credit card and processing them has been an issue but Samurai payments is the solution. The company is not yet global but we hope that it opens up very fast for everyone to enjoy its services.

Wepay

Wepay is a virtual account payment platform based in the United States of America. The features of Wepay have been customized to accommodate even small business owners. Issues have been raised about the security features of the company but all I can confirm is that Wepay is a very secure online account payment.

10. 2checkout

This is one of the oldest virtual account payment platforms. Having existed for over 20 years in the online market a lot of improvements have been made to their systems. I can boldly say it is one of the best virtual account payments we have. Having expanded to more the 180 countries it is a very popular dais. With 2checkout you can accept credit card payments within your country and abroad.

These are some of the best Virtual Account Payments that can be used globally. We all hope that they are developed further so that they can improve their efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Virtual Account Payments Secure?

Absolutely yes. For an online account payment company to be licensed its security features must be reviewed

Why should we use online Platforms while there are the Traditional Ways?

Virtual account payments are easier to use, cheaper and quicker. The transactions can also be made globally.