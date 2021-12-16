With travel restrictions and lockdowns, online was the only way for organizations to hold meetings and conferences. As the restrictions started to ease, it became clear that some individuals could attend events in person. In other words, it was time for the hybrid event.

But what is the meaning of hybrid in the context of events? Do they run on the same platforms as virtual meetings? If your organization is planning to migrate to the hybrid event format, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Defining hybrid events

A hybrid event is a combination of virtual and live events. In a hybrid event, there will be both on-site and virtual participants. Hybrid events add a virtual component to live events to make them equally engaging and participatory for all attendees.

The key here is engagement. Hybrid events don’t just broadcast the proceedings to a virtual audience. That would be easy and has been in existence for years. Think of any product launch or TED session and you have a live event with a virtual broadcast.

What makes hybrid events unique

The way a hybrid event differs from merely broadcasting a live event is in the level of engagement it provides to off-site participants. Attendees won’t be just consuming the content. That’s possible even if you upload your event on YouTube. In a hybrid event, online attendees will be equal participants, giving feedback and engaging with the speakers, content, and live audience.

Therefore streaming an event on social media doesn’t make it a hybrid event. There’s no meaningful real-time engagement possible in that delivery. Hybrid events, on the other hand, seamlessly integrate technology to foster engagement between all stakeholders.

Types of hybrid events

Like with most events, hybrid events also fall into two broad categories. The kind of hybrid event you hold will determine the technology platform that you would need.

Internal hybrid events

An internal hybrid event sees participation from stakeholders within an organization. These would include leadership, employees, and off-site staff. For companies with multiple locations, it would be impossible to gather everyone under the same roof. With a hybrid event, organizations can cater to both their live and remote attendees.

When held internally, hybrid events are a good option for sales meets, multi-location team meetings, company-wide town halls, etc.

External hybrid events

These events have participation from clients, business partners, customers, external agencies, media, etc. External hybrid events can significantly increase the number of participants while reducing the associated costs.

For companies, these events include product launches, customer conferences, trade shows, industry conferences, etc. During the pandemic, intergovernmental meetings were often external hybrid events.

Benefits of a hybrid event

The reason why hybrid events are here to stay is that they offer compelling advantages to organizations.

Increased number of attendees

Not everyone would be able to attend a live event, which would limit participation. Considering the resource allocation, organizations wouldn’t also encourage outstation participants. When you go hybrid, you open up the event to participants from around the world. That kind of scalability is what helps events succeed.

Lower costs

Companies will save on travel costs for all off-site participants. For large events or when done routinely, this could turn out to be significant savings. There will also be demonstrable savings on accommodation and catering. Event organizers will also save on infrastructure costs since hybrid events don’t need large venues.

Greater content engagement

A hybrid event allows for enhanced engagement when the right tech stack is used. Remote participants will be able to attend the sessions and interact with the panelists and live audience members. Organizers will also be able to repurpose the content for marketing and share it both internally and externally.

Reduced carbon footprint

Since hybrid events don’t need unnecessary travel, accommodation, catering, or infrastructure, organizations also reduce their carbon footprint. In a world where there’s increasing environmental awareness, this is a significant advantage. Customers are increasingly using environmental commitments and sustainability as yardsticks to choose businesses.

More ROI for sponsors

Unlike a limited live event, there are more opportunities for sponsors in a hybrid event. They will be reaching a larger audience with cost-efficiencies. Organizers will be able to embed sponsors’ assets on virtual walls, rooms, and whenever they repurpose the content. This will bring in more sponsors for future events.

In short

Hybrid events will be an integral part of events for organizations for their demonstrable advantages. For organizers and event managers, the objective should be to choose the right hybrid event platform for greater engagement from all stakeholders.